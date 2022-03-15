Why Bryce Young's junior season for Alabama will evoke memories of Tim Tebow | Opinion

Bryce Young’s name will be linked with Archie Griffin all season.

Griffin remains the only player to win the Heisman Trophy twice. The Ohio State running back snapped up college football’s most prestigious individual award in 1974 and ’75.

Young will have the opportunity to turn Griffin’s exclusive club into a party for two after the Alabama quarterback ran away with the voting to claim the prize in December as a sophomore.

But here's another name to consider when projecting Young’s junior season: Tim Tebow.

Comparing the physical attributions of the two quarterbacks shows more differences than similarities.

Alabama's Bryce Young, left, and Florida's Tim Tebow

Tebow is left-handed. Young is a righty. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Tebow bruised defenses as a battering ram throughout his Florida career. The 6-foot Young is accurate, poised and inventive. He’d rather flick a clever pitch than rumble over a linebacker.

The comparison I see is not based on playing styles, but rather how Tebow’s Heisman encore unfolded.

Like Young, Tebow won the Heisman as a sophomore. He returned to New York City as a Heisman finalist the following year. But Tebow faced an almost impossible bar to meet in 2008 after he had recorded one of the greatest seasons ever for a college quarterback as a sophomore.

Plus, Tebow didn’t need to do as much as a junior. Florida was loaded with talent, including electric runners Percy Harvin, Chris Rainey and Jeffrey Demps. Its defense went from mediocre in 2007, when Tebow won the award, to stout the following season.

Tebow finished third in Heisman voting in 2008. Oklahoma’s Sam Bradford won the award. Tebow departed New York more concerned about a better prize: the crystal ball for winning the BCS national championship.

"We still get to play in January and decide something a little bit bigger," Tebow told the AP in 2008 after the Heisman ceremony.

Sure enough, Florida beat Oklahoma 24-14 in the national championship, with Tebow totaling 340 yards of offense.

The title was Florida’s second in a three-year span. Tebow played a role for the 2006 championship team as Chris Leak’s backup and a red-zone specialist.

Young set program records last season for single-season passing yards and touchdowns. Similar to Tebow, he'll find that replicating those sophomore exploits is a tall order, especially considering Alabama's roster turnover.

Alabama’s top three receivers are bound for the NFL, and it it must transition to a pair of new starters at offensive tackle. That’s never a quarterback’s dream.

Although the Crimson Tide is likely to earn a preseason No. 1 ranking, its defense profiles as the driving force. Alabama returns seven defensive starters, led by All-America linebacker Will Anderson Jr, whose sensational sophomore season went underappreciated on the national scene.

If Anderson repeats his 2021 exploits for a stingier defense, he could position himself for more Heisman hype. No defensive player has won the award since Michigan’s Charles Woodson in 1997.

Young’s Heisman competition will stretch beyond his Alabama teammates. The 2022 season offers a strong crop of quarterbacks, led by Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Southern Cal’s Caleb Williams.

Young is two-thirds of the way to the Tebow trifecta.

He won a national championship as Mac Jones’ backup during the 2020 season. Winning the Heisman Trophy completed the second leg, and he can finish the circuit this season.

Claiming another Heisman would cement Young in college football lore. Leading the Crimson Tide to a national championship would mean more to Young's place in Alabama history.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

