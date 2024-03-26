Why Bryce Cain believes Cam Coleman can be a 1,000-yard receiver for Auburn football

AUBURN — Auburn football hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Ronney Daniels in 1999, but four-star freshman Bryce Cain thinks that's going to soon change.

"Oh, yeah," Cain said Tuesday when asked if there was a player on the roster capable of breaking the 1,000-yard marker. "Definitely."

Who would that be?

"I think it’s Cam Coleman," Cain said.

Coleman, a five-star freshman rated by the 247Sports Composite as the second-best player to ever sign with the Tigers in the modern recruiting era, has wasted little time in establishing himself at Auburn. He's already getting reps with the presumed first team in practice.

“He can go get that ball," Cain said of what stands out about Coleman. "The way you see him play in high school is just crazy, and then him coming to college in the SEC and doing the same, it just surprises me and amazes me. I know a lot of people want to grow up to be like him.”

Cain and Coleman are two pieces of a coveted receiver class coach Hugh Freeze brought in this last cycle. That duo, which is on campus going through spring practice as early enrollees, was paired with four-star prospects Perry Thompson and Malcolm Simmons.

Thompson and Simmons will arrive at Auburn during the summer ahead of fall camp.

"It’s been great," Cain said of graduating early and coming to Auburn a semester ahead. "It was kind of hard leaving your high school friends to come up here, but I think I made the right choice coming up here as early as I did. ... It just shows that I have confidence to come up here and practice with these upperclassmen and get ready to play in the SEC.”

Terry Beasley is the only other receiver in program history to finish a season with at least 1,000 receiving yards; he tallied 1,051 in 1970.

