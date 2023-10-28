Why Bruce Feldman says Michigan football sign-stealing evidence would be 'damning' if proven

The Michigan football sign-stealing scandal has proven to be an onion that has to be peeled back layer-by-layer to fully understand.

With Michigan staffer Connor Stalions suspended the day after college football's biggest scandal in 2023 broke, there have since been multiple reports of just how widespread the operation was.

The breadth of the web was reported on by ESPN when it said Stalions had purchased tickets to 11 Big Ten schools' games (a 12th was later added). Several potential College Football Playoff opponents came up as well. Then The Washington Post wrote the investigation kicked off after evidence of Stalions' web was found on Michigan computers.

On Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" on Saturday, reporter Bruce Feldman said if all of this comes together to create a cohesive plot and the evidence is verified, Michigan is in some serious hot water, and the flame could start to rise sooner than later.

"Over the past week, I've interviewed over 30 coaches around the country and almost all of them feel like, if indeed the information is accurate, this looks very damning for the Wolverines."@BruceFeldmanCFB shares the latest on the Michigan sign-stealing investigations ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BinDwQqFzS — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) October 28, 2023

"The timetable for this investigation is the big unknown," Feldman said. "It seems like the NCAA is trying to move faster than the glacial pace it typically operates at. The Big Ten does have leeway to impose discipline before the NCAA wraps up its investigation. I've interviewed over 30 coaches around the country, and almost all of them feel like if indeed the information is accurate as it's been laid out publicly, this looks very damning for the Wolverines."

Feldman went on to say the way the sign-stealing plot was devised and executed is the most confusing part to coaches he interviewed.

"A Group of Five head coach told me yesterday that he is just baffled that they left such a paper trail in this. Quote: 'In some ways they should be held accountable for just sheer stupidity.' "

No. 2 Michigan is idle this week and returns to action in Ann Arbor next week against Purdue.

