Why Bruce Arians believes more QBs will take after Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Say what you will about the "TB12 Method," but Tom Brady's commitment to health and wellness is a major reason the 43-year-old continues to play at such a high level.

Brady has been adamant about wanting to play football at least until age 45, and there's no reason to believe the former New England Patriots quarterback can't achieve that goal. In fact, we may see more NFL quarterbacks follow in Brady's footsteps as they see how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB's methods have lengthened his career.

On Wednesday, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was asked whether QBs playing well into their 40s could become a trend as a result of the examples Brady and New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees have set.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt," Arians told reporters. "Barring major injury, I think these guys can play until they’re 45, as long as their arm holds up. With sports science and all the stuff that these guys are doing to stay in shape and keeping their arms strong, I don’t see – unless their legs go – why they couldn’t play until they’re 45.”

Only 20 NFL QBs have played into ther 40s, but Arians is right. Sports science continues to evolve, and players are more conscious than ever about maintaining a diet and training regimen that keeps their bodies in peak shape.

So far in his age 43 season, Brady has tallied 1,375 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions en route to a 3-2 record. Next up for Brady and the Bucs is a matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.