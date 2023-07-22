Why Bru McCoy is ready to be Tennessee football's top wide receiver as one of the 'older guys'

Bru McCoy is poised to be Tennessee football’s next top wide receiver.

It's not just because he was second in receiving yards and catches last year behind Jalin Hyatt, who was a third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Or the departure of Cedric Tillman, who led the Vols in both receiving yards and catches in 2021 and was picked by the Cleveland Browns in the third round.

McCoy’s imminent boom is rooted in his offseason.

“I think this is probably been my biggest improvement throughout the offseason I've had throughout my career,” McCoy told Knox News. “I'm hoping to reap the fruits of my labor, our team's labor.”

The redshirt senior donated two automated external defibrillators to NewBreed Youth Sports at his Huddles for Hearts initiative on Saturday at the football field at the former Rule High School. The event also provided free CPR and AED training and was in partnership with the Peyton Walker Foundation.

High expectations without Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman

The wide receiver room is different without Hyatt, who was the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner, and Tillman, who dealt with injuries in 2022 but was All-SEC in 2021. Tennessee also lost players at the position via the transfer portal in Jimmy Calloway, Jimmy Holiday and Walker Merrill.

McCoy, who is entering his second season with the Vols after playing two seasons at Southern California, is the most proven wideout returning. He had 52 catches – 12th in the SEC – for 667 yards, four touchdowns and averaged 12.8 yards per catch.

“I think he just put in even more extra effort this year, so he’s going to take huge strides and come back as the star receiver for the team,” said McCallan Castles, a senior tight end and transfer from UC Davis, who played his first two seasons at Cal.

McCoy’s confidence in meeting high standards on the field is founded on preparation.

“I think I've prepared so much and we've prepared so much as a team that, you almost make it undeniable that you're going to do the things that you set out to do," said McCoy. "And, you know, our goals are really high, expectations are high, but so was our preparation. So hopefully everything goes the way it should.”

McCoy doesn't only look at gaudy numbers to measure his worth. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, McCoy is happy to block for his teammates.

“I think that you're not really gonna get a highlight of the blocking on the perimeter, but that's something I take pride in,” McCoy said. “I take pride in giving somebody else opportunity to help us have success.”

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) makes a catch while defended by Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the first half of the Orange Bowl game between the Tennessee Vols and Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

Connection with quarterback Joe Milton

One of the most vital on-field relationships for the Vols this season is between McCoy and quarterback Joe Milton, the starter for 2023.

“We’re very much on the same page, we have a very good understanding of how one another thinks, what we're looking for out of each other,” McCoy said. “We have a whole offseason to work together.”

McCoy, 23, also said their bond is helped by their similarities as “older guys" who possess a "good understanding of the game.”

Their affinity was epitomized in their Orange Bowl win against Clemson when they connected on a 16-yard touchdown in the first quarter. McCoy said they executed exactly the way they had spoken about before the game.

“Bru has good deep threat ability but he’s also a pretty smart receiver so he can run those cut plays and option routes and get open for Joe to make his easy throws to him,” Castles added.

And if McCoy and Milton become a formidable pair in the SEC, the Vols should be in great shape for success again.

“My main goal is to just every day, whether it be in the film room, weight room, on the field, in Neyland, is to just give my 100%," said McCoy. “Give it all to Tennessee and then let God handle the rest. I think my effort being there will be enough to put us in a position to be successful."

Toyloy Brown III is a Knox News sports reporter. Email tbrown@usatoday.com. Twitter @TJ3rd_.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football wide receiver Bru McCoy on 2023 season and Joe Milton