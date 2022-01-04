Why the Browns’ offensive line was Baker Mayfield’s biggest problem against the Steelers

When a quarterback has a disastrous game, the fault formula for that disaster is generally part quarterback, part receivers, and part offensive line. Football is the ultimate team sport, and no horrible outing is usually one person’s fault.

In the case of Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, it was everybody’s problem. In a 26-14 loss, Mayfield completed 16 passes on 38 attempts for 185 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, nine sacks, and a passer rating of 53.1. We’ve discussed at length all the issues with Cleveland’s offense this season, and generally speaking, we’ve let the offensive line off the hook. But we can’t do so in this case.

Yes, Mayfield had some errant throws. Yes, his receivers dropped passes. But the primary instigators of this particular offensive malady were the five guys up front. Steelers edge-monster T.J. Watt racked up four sacks, mostly against overwhelmed right tackle James Hudson, but Hudson wasn’t the only problem, and Mayfield brought that up after the game.

“I’m not going to get into too many details about that as a full season evaluation,” the quarterback said when asked about the round-robin at the right tackle position due to injury. “We’ve, obviously, been pretty banged up. I believe in James — I pray to God you guys don’t spin this into something where I’m criticizing James Hudson. That’s not what I’m doing. We’re talking about an All-Pro that he’s going up against and he hasn’t had very many starts. So I’m proud of James. He kept swinging, he kept fighting.

“Now, when it comes to, what we’ve had to deal with all season, there’s been a lot of ups and downs. You know, do I believe I can play better? Absolutely. Do I believe there’s better that we as an offense could have been put in that are better? Absolutely. There’s so many critiques throughout the year, if there wasn’t, we wouldn’t be sitting here at 7-9. So, it is what it is.”

Story continues

Was Hudson a problem? Absolutely. Was he the only problem along the front five in this game? Absolutely not. Everybody on that line, including and especially guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, who in most weeks could be called the NFL’s best guard duo, had games they’d like to forget.

We’re going to spend all kinds of time this offseason discussing Mayfield’s future, and whether he’s the best quarterback option for the Browns, but this whomping wasn’t nearly as much Mayfield’s fault as some might prefer to believe.

Giving James Hudson some help would have been a good idea.

(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

“Obviously, their front’s pretty good. It has been for years. But when you’ve got T.J. Watt over there and not giving our rookie tackle a whole lot of help, that’s not going to be good for him.”

Mayfield is going to get poleaxed for this quote about giving Hudson some assistance against Watt, but he was 100% right, and head coach Kevin Stefanski admitted as much after the game.

“James had good moments for us this season. Felt like he was getting better. Obviously, I know what the stat line looks like, but, I’m not going to put all that on him. But he’s a young player that we expect to continue to get better.”

But as far as leaving the fourth-round rookie on an island against the NFL’s sack leader?

Yeah, all the above,” Stefanski said. “Truly. We just have to be better. But that’s really frustrating.”

So, put that into context when you watch Watt put Hudson in the dishwasher over and over, which is what happened.

4th sack of the game by T.J. Watt #Steelers pic.twitter.com/RXe9cm4qkl — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 4, 2022

You simply can’t expect a league-average offensive tackle to take his lumps against Watt over and over without making in-game adjustments. That Stefanski acknowledged it after the game does not reduce his own malfeasance in this instance.

This was not Wyatt Teller's best game -- at all.

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

In 2020, I would have said that Wyatt Teller was the best right guard in the NFL, and quite possibly the best pass-blocking guard overall. Teller hasn’t been quite at that level this season, but he’s still been very good for the most part. On Monday night, he looked — here’s that word again — league-average.

On this play near the end of the first half, Teller was trying to manage defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (more on him later), only to get taken out by fellow defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux. What’s that they say about keeping your head on a swivel?

Steelers were serving up all the pancakes the Browns could eat last night. Here, RG Wyatt Teller gets a full stack. pic.twitter.com/Y8f89ZqJMj — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 4, 2022

Teller is also one of the NFL’s best pulling guards, but that didn’t show up at all on one of Alex Highsmith’s two sacks, as Highsmith just threw Teller right out of the way. You don’t see that very often.

Here, Teller pulls to handle Alex Highsmith. It did not go as Teller hoped it would. pic.twitter.com/o17c8gPZCV — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 4, 2022

Joel Bitonio rediscovered the force that is Cameron Heyward.

(Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports)

Of Mayfield’s multiple batted passes, Stefanski said this:

“Yeah, they batted a bunch of balls. We’ve got to — it’s one of those things you’ve got to — as a quarterback, you’ve got to always be thinking about your eyes and those type of things. And then if the guys jump, offensive line-wise, we’ve got to make sure that we keep their hands down and hit them when they jump up and that sort of thing. But they just seemed to make a few plays there.”

The thing about keeping Cameron Heyward’s hands down is that it’s exponentially more difficult to do when Heyward is punching you all the way back through the pocket, which is what happened to left guard Joel Bitonio here.

Stefanski said after the game that keeping defensive linemen from batting passes is all about keeping their hands down. There must be an alternate method when Cam Heyward is pushing you into the pocket. pic.twitter.com/B1LTxs43Pm — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 4, 2022

Mayfield got this ball away to start the fourth quarter, but Bitonio was busy getting clowned by Heyward, who has been as good as any defensive lineman in the league this season. The combination of brute strength, quickness through the blocker, and the athleticism required to nearly bat down another pass is kind of terrifying. Bitonio, as good as he is, was helpless against Heyward at his best.

When Cam Heyward starts the Kung-Fu, you might as well go home. Here, Joel Bitonio does just that. pic.twitter.com/rIjngQSN89 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 4, 2022

Leaving Hudson alone wasn't the only schematic issue.

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

The Browns are one of the best heavy personnel teams in the NFL — they’re usually great and creative out of two- and three-tight end sets. But on the Browns’ first offensive play, the two-tight set, and seven guys rowing in the same direction, somehow wasn’t enough to pick up linebacker Robert Spillane’s run blitz.

"We're going heavy personnel. Watch out for the run blitz." "Huh?" pic.twitter.com/KZIwo4venz — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 4, 2022

This was an alarming performance by an offensive line capable of much better.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Perhaps the front five were like the rest of the offense — out of sorts after the Sunday realization that the Browns had been eliminated from playoff contention. Perhaps this was just one more example of the schematic disconnects that have plagued this offense all season long. Whatever the reasons, the Browns have a lot to correct this offseason, and the fact that their usually most stable position group is now part of that is quite an indictment of a coaching staff, and a sub-roster, that should never have been in this position in the first place.

1

1