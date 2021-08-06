Why Bronx-born Kemba Walker, the newest Knick, is the ‘epitome of New York City’

Kemba Walker Treated Image w/ three side-by-sides

Emmanuel "Book" Richardson was at the Gauchos Gym on Wednesday morning when he heard about Kemba Walker coming home.

His eyes immediately started to well up.

“Tears of true joy,” Richardson said.



Richardson and Walker had spent countless hours at Gauchos Gym together -- Richardson coaching/training, Walker working, practicing, or playing games for the Gauchos or Rice High School.

More than a decade later, Richardson is back with the Gauchos as director of boys basketball. Walker is back in New York as the Knicks’ newest point guard.

I’m sure that many Knicks fans were elated when they heard about the Walker signing. None more so than Richardson.

“The last time I was this happy I was getting out of Otisville,” he says.

Otisville is the name of the upstate prison where Richardson served 90 days in the summer of 2020. He was convicted of a federal bribery charge as part of the FBI’s investigation into NCAA men’s basketball. Richardson, a former assistant coach at Arizona, was the only person implicated in the scandal to serve prison time.

He was elated to get out of Otisville, but his life had changed irreparably.

As Richardson detailed in an interview with the New York Daily News, he lost his family and battled depression in the wake of the NCAA scandal.

Walker was among a small group of people who offered Richardson unwavering support during the investigation, the trial, and its aftermath.

“He was extremely helpful,” Richardson says. “He’d say, ‘Whatever they say you are, it doesn’t matter. I love you.’”



The friendship and support Richardson describes is a common theme for those who know Walker best. Those close to Walker say he’s been that way for a long time, well before the basketball world knew his name, back when he was coming off the bench behind Edgar Sosa at Rice High School.

“He’s the kind of person that wants everyone around him to be happy,” Richardson said.

Walker eventually starred at Rice and with the Bronx-based Gauchos. Walker, Chris Fouch, Daryl Bryant, and Durant Scott helped establish the Gauchos as one of the country’s best AAU programs. Those teams were coached by Richardson.

Walker drew the attention of top college coaches while dominating the AAU circuit.

Bobby Gonzalez, then a head coach at Seton Hall, remembers recruiting Walker.

"He was so focused, all business. He was like 15 going on 25 back then,” Gonzalez says with a laugh. “I think it was his family background. He knew exactly what he wanted to do.”

Walker didn’t have the same hype as other New York City high school stars like Felipe Lopez or Stephon Marbury.

He was seen as a hard-worker and overachiever.

“I don’t think anyone knew then that he’d become what he did,” Gonzalez said. “He’s one of those rare overachievers that becomes a star.”



Kemba Walker and Emmanuel 'Book' Richardson hugging at Madison Square Garden.

Walker’s star rose at UConn, where he led the Huskies on an incredible run to the national title in 2011.

It continued to ascend in Charlotte, where he established himself as one of the top point guards in the league.

Walker signed a max contract with the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2019. His Celtics tenure started out well, but was hampered more recently by Walker’s knee injuries.

Those injuries are part of the reason Walker became available to the Knicks. And the injuries may impact Walker’s ability to contribute on the court.

But Gonzalez says it would be a mistake to underestimate Walker’s impact on winning.

“From knowing the kid when he was young, do not bet against him,” Gonzalez says. “He’ll take them from where they are now to the next step, to where they’re not just in the first round, they’re competing beyond that. That’s his makeup, that’s his nature, that’s who he’s always been – since Rice High School, the Gauchos, UConn.”

Richardson also knows that Walker will have an impact on the Knicks locker room, which is filled with players age 22 or younger.

“They’re getting a humble servant leader,” he says. “He has a big smile, but underneath that he’s a killer. He wants to win at any cost. He does not give up, he does not relent.

“He’s a blue collar kid from a blue collar family with a blue collar work ethic,” Richardson says. “He’s the epitome of New York City and the New York Knicks.”