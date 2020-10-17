Why Broncos want to face the Patriots with Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore on Sunday

When looking at an NFL schedule, many opposing players would not be happy to face the likes of Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore. In the case of the Denver Broncos, they will have to face both on Sunday.

Denver Broncos offensive lineman. Dalton Risner told reporters on Thursday that he was happy the pair was back in action. He noted that he would rather beat the Patriots with both superstars fully healthy.

Heading into Sunday, the duo may be heavily counted on as New England looks to bounce back from their previous loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos look to head into Sunday riding momentum from their Thursday Night Football win over the New York Jets on October 1.

“You know what, I would rather go into Foxborough and beat [Patriots QB] Cam Newton and [Patriots CB Stephon] Gilmore on the Patriots than go in there and not beat Newton and Gilmore,” he said. “And then come home and have the Patriots say, ‘Well what if we had all of our players?’ Because we’re a great football team, I know that. Regardless of who’s starting on defense, regardless of who’s starting at quarterback, we’ve got to go in there and play Broncos football.

It will be interesting to see how those two players will affect the outcome of the game. One thing is for sure: The Denver Broncos will be ready to compete.

Related