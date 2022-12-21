Why Brock Purdy has surprised George Kittle since taking over as 49ers QB

Why Purdy has surprised Kittle since becoming 49ers' starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When Brock Purdy took over as the 49ers' starting quarterback, there was uncertainty as to what the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft would bring to the table.

The rookie signal-caller was thrust into action when Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Since then, Purdy has surprised many with his performance, including teammate George Kittle.

"I would say a total surprise," Kittle told Eli Manning and Peyton Manning during ESPN's "Manning Cast" on Monday. "I think when we first drafted him, I've seen him play a couple of times. I'll pay attention to things going on in Iowa, but since Day 1, he's been a professional."

Kittle explained how Purdy had prepared himself for when the 49ers needed him to step in under center since he joined the organization this past offseason.

"He throws balls throughout OTAs," Kittle said. "He's made plays in preseason, preseason games he stood [out]. And then the last 14 weeks has been going against the number one defense in the NFL [in practice].

"... When he first got in, we're all like, 'OK, he's prepared. He can do this.' And he's been behind Jimmy. He's been learning, but he's been playing at an unreal high level, making plays left and right. So it's just fun to see someone like that take advantage of this opportunity."

Purdy has made six appearances this season, with his last two coming as a starter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks. The former Iowa State quarterback has a 66.7 completion percentage with six passing touchdowns, 678 passing yards and two interceptions.

The 22-year-old hopes to continue his excellent form when the 49ers face the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

