Why Brock Purdy loves tight ends, appreciates George Kittle greatness

Brock Purdy, the 49ers' rookie quarterback, has a special connection with tight ends, as evidenced by George Kittle's renewed play as of late.

When asked if his game was especially conducive to that position's success, Purdy didn't hide his affinity for including tight ends in the offense, both in college at Iowa State and in the NFL with the 49ers.

"Yeah, I think what they do is great," Purdy told reporters Thursday. "Both systems that I've played in, our tight ends really do well in the run game, and then that compliments them opening up for play-action pass and things like that.

"And obviously with George, he does a great job of blocking first and then allowing the pass game to open up opportunities for himself, so I know that."

And Kittle has been very effective with open opportunities, becoming the first 49ers tight end to register two touchdown receptions in back-to-back games since 1970.

Much of Kittle's recent success has to do with Purdy's propensity to hit tight ends when the moment strikes.

"I really love throwing to tight ends just because of the mismatch on safeties and linebackers that they have," Purdy said. "I love throwing to him, I trust him, and we just go from there, but yeah, I love tight ends."

It appears Purdy and Kittle's chemistry will only grow, as even when the rookie isn't trying to target the veteran, the latter snags the former's pass anyway.

Purdy and Kittle becoming more in sync only bodes well for the 49ers and their Super Bowl chances. If all goes well, the Faithful could have a tandem they can back during a deep playoff run.

