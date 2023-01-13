Why Brock Purdy draws 49ers' Joe Montana comparisons from former NFL coach

Why former NFL coach compares Purdy to 49ers legend Montana originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Once again, Brock Purdy is drawing Joe Montana comparisons.

The rookie 49ers quarterback has taken the NFL world by storm since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, and the Faithful now have their eyes on the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with the 23-year-old headed into playoffs under center.

On Thursday, NFL films producer Greg Cosell played coy in revealing his former NFL coach sees similarities between Purdy and the 49ers legend, who earned four of San Francisco's five championships.

"Check this out -- I'm going to leave you with this, guys, and I don't want you to fall off your chair," Cosell told KNBR's "Murph & Mac" show. "I had a former NFL coach -- he will remain nameless because I don't do that, but you would know who he is -- who told me that he thinks Brock Purdy reminds him of Joe Montana."

Cosell's unnamed coach certainly isn't the first nor the last to hop on the Purdy hype train. He isn't even the first to compare Purdy to Montana, and it's clear why after Cosell offered a breakdown of Mr. Irrelevant's skillset.

"The thing about Purdy, obviously he's been incredibly poised and composed in the way in which he plays," Cosell said. "He knows where to go with the football. He's been really effective versus pressure, I think that's a really important point. He does not play fast or overreact to pressure. He knows where to go with the ball ... He's had 27 completions versus five-man pressures, and 18 of those have resulted in first downs."

Last month, former 49ers linebacker Bill Romanowski also said Montana and Purdy share those traits.

"I have to admit, I'm pretty blown away -- he's got some Joe Montana in him," Romanowski said on the "Zach Gelb Show." "He's got crazy confidence, and he's calm. The moment isn't too big for him. He's executing, he's smart. I mean, how the guy was the last person taken in the draft, I don't get it. Because I see a phenomenal player... I think he's their franchise quarterback."

Story continues

Purdy will face his biggest test yet -- though he has passed every one so far with flying colors -- as the 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's wild-card round.

And perhaps by the postseason's end, he and Montana will share one more thing in common.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast