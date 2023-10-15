Why Britain could have the solution to Europe’s beer crisis

Scientists have warned that climate change is leading to a decline in the quantity and quality of European hops - Getty

Bad news for beer lovers. Scientists have warned that climate change is leading to a decline in the quantity and quality of European hops, affecting the flavour and price of a pint. But all is not lost – and British hops may be the answer.

The study, published in nature.com and focusing on historic hop-growing areas in Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovenia, has shown that yields are decreasing, as are the levels of alpha acids, which give beer its characteristic bitterness. Beer is typically made with only four ingredients: water, yeast, malt and hops. Making great beer involves carefully balancing the bitterness from the hops with the sweetness of the malt.

Hotter temperatures have shifted when the pivotal ripening period occurs for the “Noble” hop varieties in Europe, which is why their alpha acid content is declining. Consequently, brewers have to use more hops to make up for diminished alpha acids, making their beer much more expensive.

Noble hops were given their name as a marketing ploy in the 1970s, suggesting they are very best quality and have a good balance of the acids and aromatic oils required to deliver both bitterness and a variety of spicy, floral, earthy or herbal tones.

More frequent and severe droughts are having an impact on overall yields, and hop levels in Europe are predicted to decline by up to a fifth by 2050. A smaller harvest creates competition for the traditional hops used to brew classic European beers such as Czech lagers and German pilsners.

Beer is typically made with only four ingredients: water, yeast, malt and hops - FP/Getty

But these European varieties aren’t the only options for making great beer. There’s a venerable history of hop-growing in Britain, although it is in decline. Today, there are only about 50 hop farmers in England, producing less than two per cent of the total grown in Germany, and most British beer is made with imported hops. Yet homegrown hops may hold the key to preventing a crisis.

Our maritime climate provides ideal conditions, giving us plenty of rain, but as we also experience dry spells, selective breeding is being used to produce a suite of drought-tolerant hop varieties. The signs are promising. Despite minimal rain from the end of March until early September 2022, one crop of Godiva hops was able to produce a 90 per cent yield.

“This is an opportunity for British hop growers,” says Will Rogers, the global technical director for Charles Faram hop suppliers in Worcestershire. “Other crops are being moved north to outrun climate change. But with hops, you can’t do that. Their life cycle is controlled by daylight, not temperature. Hops grow at their best between 35 and 55 degrees latitude, which covers England perfectly.

“In Herefordshire, Worcestershire and the majority of Kent there are heavy soils. The high clay content acts like a sponge to hold on to water even in drought conditions, compared to the lighter soils of Hallertau (the German hop-growing region).”

Devon-based Utopian Brewing already extols the virtues of English hops, and uses only British-grown ingredients in its beers. “We have tremendous hop varieties available to us,” says head brewer Jeremy Swainson. “This is an opportunity for more brewers to start experimenting with Britain’s own Noble varieties, such as Fuggles and Goldings, which make fantastic lagers.

“They are amazing hops that people don’t talk about enough. Fuggles is particularly good at creating a clean, rounded bitterness, which is essential for a light lager such as a helles or a pilsner.”

Four English hopped beers in a range of styles



Utopian Brewing, Devon

British Lager 4.7% (cans)

A bright helles-style lager with delicate biscuit and spice flavours and a crisp, refreshing finish.

Hobsons Brewery Co, Shropshire

Postman’s Knock 4.8% (bottles, cask)

A rich ruby porter with a complex blend of vanilla, coffee and caramelised brown sugar leading to a velvety chocolate finish.

Balance Brewing, Manchester

Saison de Maison Blend 4 - 5.5% (75cl bottle)

A wonderfully complex saison made with UK Cascade and Goldings hops.

Oakham Ales, Cambridgeshire

Ernest 4.0% (cask)

A single UK hop variety pale ale with a touch of spice.