Why Brian Kelly said the clapping penalties against LSU football's defense are 'ridiculous'

BATON ROUGE — LSU football coach Brian Kelly isn't happy with the clapping penalties assessed against his defense the last two weeks.

Kelly, who said on Monday that he had a long conversation with SEC Coordinator of Football Officials John McDaid about these infringements, is frustrated with how a defensive player can get penalized for clapping — simulating an offensive snap on defense — no matter where they are on the field.

During its 48-18 win over Auburn on Saturday, No. 19 LSU (5-2) was called for a delay of game on defense for clapping. LSU was also penalized for clapping the week before in its win against Missouri.

"I think it's ridiculous," Kelly said. "We had a safety that was clapping to our corner(back) to get his attention and we got it called.

"My opinion is if you're in the front seven and you're clapping, that's disconcerting. You're in the core of the defense, you're in the front. To me, you're trying to simulate a snap. But if you're 12 yards deep trying to communicate with a corner, I just don't get it."

Kelly said that LSU had a meeting today discussing alternative ways of communicating in the secondary because of the rule. Even at home, he said that it can be difficult for his team to communicate on both sides of the ball because of the raucous environment at Tiger Stadium.

"We're going to bring an airhorn out there, I guess," Kelly said jokingly.

LSU will try to implement any communication changes it has this weekend when the Tigers host Army on Saturday in Tiger Stadium (6:30, SEC Network).

