Here’s why Brian Kelly has remained at the college level

On a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ Bussin With the Boys podcast, LSU coach Brian Kelly revealed why he never left the college ranks for the NFL.

Kelly said it had to do with the difference in responsibilities. In college, head coaches run the program and have almost unilateral control. It’s a much different story in the NFL.

“I would’ve not been handling the roster. I would not have been the GM, I would’ve been simply the football coach,” said Kelly.

Because a college coach has so many duties, some might prefer the NFL for what might be a better quality of life. You don’t have to recruit year-round or host fundraising luncheons and there’s no need to worry about NIL or the transfer portal.

LSU's Brian Kelly reveals why he thinks recruiting is superior in the South, thoughts on the NFL https://t.co/SHuouYTc3L via @JohnDBrice1 — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) April 13, 2023

It’s clear Kelly is a big-picture guy who believes having control over several aspects of the program is beneficial. He wants to pick his roster and assistants and so forth.

Kelly’s been a head coach since 1991 when he got promoted at Grand Valley State. LSU is his fifth head coaching gig and fourth at the FBS level.

At the age of 61, Kelly seems content with his current gig.

