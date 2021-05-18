Why Brian Hoyer's Patriots addition is a positive development for Mac Jones

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Perry
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Perry: Why Brian Hoyer's addition should benefit Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sometimes it helps just to have another big brain in the room. The Patriots added one at the quarterback spot when they re-signed Brian Hoyer as a free agent this week.

Hoyer's agent, Joe Linta, announced Monday that night his client will return to New England for a fourth go-round with the team that originally signed him as an undrafted rookie in 2009. Hoyer spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Patriots, did a year abroad in Indianapolis, then returned for the 2020 season before becoming a free agent back in March.

Hoyer's addition means the Patriots quarterback depth chart is now four deep with Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and rookie first-round draft choice Mac Jones in the mix.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Chad Pennington: ‘Ideally’ Mac Jones follows the Patrick Mahomes plan | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

What does it mean, the addition of a 35-year-old who has played for eight teams over the course of his career?

It means a little more depth for Bill Belichick's quarterback room. It means added experience. It means there's a well-versed Patriots quarterback present to answer questions for folks who have them. It means there's another professional around to set an example.

After drafting Jones in the top half of the first round, the Patriots are going to want to invest in him in such a way that they are maximizing his potential at every turn. Outside of surrounding him with good offensive linemen, pass-catchers and coaches, surrounding him with teammates he can observe and learn from would also be beneficial.

Hoyer's understanding of the offense and professional approach -- and how those things could positively impact Jones -- are easy side benefits to whatever Hoyer brings to the team on the field as an added camp arm and a potential backup.

Having good veteran examples to look up to is something that Tom Brady has previously discussed as an all-natural performance-enhancer. As a rookie, he had the opportunity to learn from veterans like Drew Bledsoe and John Friesz. Later it was Damon Huard, Vinny Testaverde and others.

Bean: When Mac Jones could start based off Pats' 2021 schedule

"Well, I was a young player once too, and I had a lot of older players that I worked with so I think I learned from those experiences," Brady said back in 2019. "I had some great mentors, people that really taught me how to play the position. It was great at a young age to have John Friesz and Drew, and then to have Damon Huard and to have Vinny and to have Doug [Flutie] ...

"So I've played with so many great guys over the years. I think for quarterback, it's my belief that when you play a team sport, the best guy plays because that's what's best for the team, and the other guys support that position ... support that position the best way they can, in whatever role they're asked to do."

Who better to "support" the position than Hoyer?

"He knows our offense inside and out," Belichick said of Hoyer back in 2018.

Outside of Josh McDaniels and Belichick, there may not be a person in the organization who understands the offense as well as Hoyer does. 

Jones is brand new. Stidham is going into his third season, but really only his second pro offseason after last year's was cut short. Newton is going into his first full offseason with the Patriots and acknowledged that there were times last season where he was still wrapping his head around everything asked of him.

The Patriots, in all likelihood, won't be carrying four quarterbacks into the regular season. They haven't done that since keeping Brady as a rookie in 2000. They often kept only two when Brady was the top option.

Valuable resource

Hoyer's years of experience with Patriots

6

Other QBs' years of experience with Patriots, combined

3

Variation

Double

Newton is the No. 1 at the moment, Belichick said during draft weekend. Jones isn't going anywhere. And if there's room for a third, there could be some competition now.

Hoyer earned the No. 2 gig last season over Stidham out of training camp, and he was given the starting nod in Week 4 against the Chiefs when Newton was out after testing positive for COVID-19. Hoyer was eventually pulled from the game against Kansas City and Stidham was inserted after Hoyer struggled in critical red-zone and end-of-half situations. The No. 2 job was Stidham's for the rest of the 2020 season.

Maybe the Patriots just wanted another arm for OTAs and training camp, though there are now a lot of quarterback mouths to feed reps-wise. 

Maybe they just wanted an extra sounding board for Jones as he develops this summer. 

But if the Patriots are open to employing a year-long tutor of sorts for their young first-round pick, a veteran who understands the Patriots system the way they want to run it -- and if that's more valued than having a second young player with upside going into the season -- that's something Hoyer would bring to the table over anyone else currently on the depth chart.

Recommended Stories

  • UFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler in lightweight title victory

    Charles Oliveira is a UFC champion. The Brazilian veteran knocked out Michael Chandler in the second round in a fight that had momentum swing like a pendulum. Oliveira appeared to have Chandler completely compromised early in the first round as he took his back and searched for chokes before Chandler immediately transitioned into an advantageous ground position. Once they went to the feet Chandler dropped Oliveira with a heavy punch and followed up with strikes on the ground. It actually looked like the fight was seconds from being stopped, but Oliveira recovered and maintained until the end of the first round. With all of the momentum behind Chandler, nobody could predict the beginning of the second round to play out the way that it did. Oliveira almost instantly dropped Chandler with a vicious left hook and Chandler attempted to evade and manage. He got out of Oliveira’s reach and ran away from Oliveira, but the new champion stalked Chandler and dropped him with another shot and followed up with decisive shots that made the ref call the fight 19 seconds into the second round. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. UFC 262 results: Beneil Dariush gets unanimous decision nod against Tony Ferguson Beneil Dariush scooped arguably the most important victory in his UFC career as he defeated Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 262. Dariush outstruck Ferguson on the feet as he frequently connected with strikes. However the majority of Dariush’s success came from the grappling department. Despite several moments where Ferguson appeared to have Dariush in a compromising position where ‘El Cucuy’ could potentially find a submission, It would not be outlandish to say Dariush dominated Ferguson on the ground. As a result of his co-main event victory, Dariush is sure to be propelled into the title picture, and he’ll most likely debut in the top five when the rankings come out Monday as well. UFC 262 results: Edson Barboza shines with TKO win in slugfest with Shane Burgos Edson Barboza started off UFC 262 with a bang as he put on a wonderful performance that resulted in a TKO win for Barboza. Barboza started the fight off by chopping at Burgos’ legs with vicious leg kicks. He immediately forced Burgos to monitor Barboza’s attacks to the leg which enabled Barboza to frequently and successfully land shots to the body and head. It appeared as if Barboza was wobbling Burgos with shots every combination Barboza threw, but Burgos frequently responded with affirming facial expressions and gestures that indicated he was coherent and able to continue. However in the third round, Barboza hit Burgos with a combination ending in a right hook. Burgos initially reacted as if he absorbed the punches and was able to continue, but bizarrely enough, it was a delayed reaction. Burgos proceeded to stumble backwards, impactfully falling against the cage where Barboza capitalized and hit Burgos with a couple of punches on the ground before the referee stopped the fight. With this victory, Barboza advanced to 2-1 in the featherweight division and is guaranteed to move up in the featherweight rankings after defeating the no. 9 ranked Burgos. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video UFC 262 Results UFC 262 Main Card Results Main Event: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler by KO (punches) at 0:19, R2Co-Main Event: Beneil Dariush def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Rogerio Bontorin def. Matt Schnell by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)Katlyn Chookagian def. Viviane Araujo unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)Edson Barboza def. Shane Burgos by KO (punches) at 1:15, R3 UFC Vegas 262 Prelim Results Andre Muniz def. Jacare Souza by submission (armbar) at 3:59, R1Lando Vannata def. Mike Grundy by split decision (29–28, 27–30, 30–27)Jordan Wright def. Jamie Pickett by TKO (knee and punches) at 1:04, R1Andrea Lee def. Antonina Shevchenko by submission (triangle/armbar) at 4:52, R2 UFC Vegas 262 Early Prelim Results Priscila Cachoeira def. Gina Mazany by TKO (punches) at 4:51, R2Tucker Lutz def. Kevin Aguilar by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)Christos Giagos def. Sean Soriano by submission (brabo choke) at 0:59, R2

  • Motor racing-Grosjean seals first IndyCar pole position

    The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021

  • Nikola Jokic with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 05/16/2021

  • UFC 262 ‘Embedded,’ No. 5: Charles Oliveira encourages Tony Ferguson before faceoff

    Go behind the scenes with the stars of UFC 262 ahead of Saturday's pay-per-view in Houston.

  • Tennis-Nadal heads to Roland Garros with confidence and a clear mind

    Nadal, 34, beat the Serb 7-5 1-6 6-3 to claim a record-extending 10th ATP Masters 1000 title in Rome and felt his game improved through the week. Nadal, who suffered quarter-final exits at Masters 1000 events in Monte-Carlo and Madrid, said he would rest for a couple of days back home before heading to Paris for his title defence.

  • Wizards beat Cavaliers 120-105, clinch East play-in spot

    WASHINGTON (AP) Russell Westbrook got his first triple-double since passing Oscar Robertson and becoming the NBA's career leader earlier in the week, lifting Washington past the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-105 on Friday night and helping the Wizards clinch a spot in the play-in tournament. Westbrook had 21 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 183rd career triple-double and league-leading 37th this season.

  • Game Recap: Rockets 122, Clippers 115

    The Rockets defeated the Clippers, 122-115. Kelly Olynyk recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists for the Rockets, while Jae'Sean Tate added 20 points in the victory. Luke Kennard tallied 23 points for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Rockets improve to 17-54 on the season, while the Clippers fall to 47-24.

  • Dustin Poirier praises Charles Oliveira, encourages Michael Chandler after UFC 262

    Dustin Poirier had respectful words for Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler in the aftermath of UFC 262.

  • Albert Pujols was 'shocked' by Angels release, denies their bench player claims

    The Angels said that Albert Pujols didn't want to be a bench player, something he insisted Monday with the Dodgers simply wasn't true.

  • Daniel Cormier is right: 10-8 scores for Michael Chandler at UFC 262 are inexcusable | Opinion

    Two judges should have some explaining to do coming out of UFC 262.

  • Yankees takeaways from Monday's 5-2 loss to Rangers, including Gerrit Cole lasting only five innings

    Gerrit Cole let up two home runs in five innings of work, as the Yankees lost to the Texas Rangers, 5-2.

  • ESPN gives trio of Sixers some love for All-NBA, All-Defensive teams

    ESPN has a trio of Philadelphia 76ers receiving All-NBA and All-Defensive honors.

  • Chiefs to sign WR Daurice Fountain following rookie minicamp tryout

    A new receiver is in the fold for the Kansas City Chiefs after a successful rookie minicamp tryout.

  • WATCH: Samuel Cosmi with the Washington Football Team at rookie minicamp

    Take a look at former Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi at the Washington Football Team rookie minicamp.

  • Dethroning the King: Hendrick set to become NASCAR's best

    Hendrick Motorsports has a mission to dethrone The King. Just ask Kyle Larson. Larson has spent mere months on the job driving for Rick Hendrick, and promptly learned how seriously the team owner took his passion for catching Petty Enterprises -- anchored, of course, for years by Richard Petty -- on NASCAR’s career list for most wins by one organization in the Cup Series.

  • Report: Harry Kane requests to leave Tottenham

    The day Tottenham fans have been dreading has arrived, as Harry Kane has reportedly told the north London club he wants to leave this summer.

  • Nick Faldo specifically mentioned these two as players to watch at PGA Championship

    When asked during a Zoom teleconference call with reporters last week, the CBS lead analyst specifically mentioned two names.

  • UFC 262 highlights & recap: Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler to become champ

    Watch the UFC 262 highlights and recap from the lightweight championship bout between newly crowned champion Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler from Saturday's event at the Toyota Center in Houston. Oliveira became the 11th UFC lightweight champion, taking the slot vacated by the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > UFC 262 bonuses: Charles Oliveira rewarded for KO of Michael Chandler

  • PGA Championship odds, predictions and picks

    We take a look at the 2021 PGA Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.