Why Brian Baldinger was 'confused' by 49ers' early offensive drives

Why Baldy was 'confused' by 49ers early offensive drives originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Many who watched the 49ers' frustrating loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 were confused by some of the offensive play calls.

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger was one of them.

.@49ers @treylance09 and the opening game plan had me a little confused . Can you protect the QB just a little before he is in empty sets and being asked to throw into a defense that the @AZCardinals hadn’t shown? I fully expected to see a great ground attack #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/kxU5iZ96wF — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 11, 2021

.@49ers v @AZCardinals and by the 2nd series it was clear that the Cards wanted to make life difficult for the rookie QB. Seems like they put an awful lot on the plate of a young player making his first start. Could somebody else be the focal point for a second #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/mKGXxcBSIU — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 11, 2021

Baldinger was rather critical of the 49ers' opening drive, specifically the first few plays. In the first video, he made note of an unblocked Cardinals' pass rusher that could have seriously disrupted the play if not for the legs of rookie quarterback Trey Lance, who escaped pressure for a first down.

On the second play of the first drive, Baldinger points out some obvious confusion between Lance and the running back Elijah Mitchell on a read-option play. Whether it be miscommunication at the line, poor execution, or poor play-calling, Baldinger was confused at some of the 49ers' early plays.

In the second clip, Baldinger critiques one of San Francisco's five fourth down attempts. On the 4th-and-2 play, Lance keeps the ball and hits the hole ahead of guard Laken Tomlinson, resulting in the Cardinals' defensive line stopping the rookie short of the first down. On this play, the guard (Tomlinson in this case) needed to hit the hole and create running room before Lance got there. He was too slow to get over there, resulting in Lance being stopped short.

There was plenty of criticism directed at coach Kyle Shanahan during and after the game, especially on a few head-scratching calls on fourth down. While he certainly could shoulder some of the blame, Baldinger seems to believe that some of that blame should be directed at the players and the offensive unit as a whole.

.@49ers how can I, or anyone else, analyze your prized rookie QB, when everyone else around him was so bad. It’s just not fair to @treylance09 . He deserves a better effort from his team. Making this so hard to watch. #BaldysBreakdowns — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 11, 2021

The 49ers will enter their Week 6 Bye Week with an abysmal record of 2-3 after losing three straight games. Following the week off, it'll be interesting to see how the 49ers adjust their offense to either Lance or veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

