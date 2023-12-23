Why Brent Venables says Daniel Akinkunmi can make OU football team 'better right away'

NORMAN — The OU football program is a brand that's recognized throughout the United States.

But now it's international.

OU signed Daniel Akinkunmi to its 2024 recruiting class during Wednesday's National Signing Day. The three-star offensive lineman hails from the NFL Academy in London, making him the first international prospect the Sooners have signed under head coach Brent Venables.

"Daniel Akinkunmi, from England, is our first from overseas (signee)," Venables said. "The physical traits that he brings to the table. He's incredibly intelligent, well spoken, sharp, focused and mature."

Akinkunmi tried his hand at sports such as basketball and rugby before football came into the picture.

But when the NFL Academy opened in London in 2019, Akinkunmi took a liking to the sport. He quickly rose the ranks and became the top recruit in England for his class, according to 247Sports.

OU offensive lineman signee Daniel Akinkunmi hails from the NFL Academy in London.

And when Akinkunmi ultimately joins OU as a freshman in 2024, Venables expects him to have an immediate impact both on and off the field.

"I really expect Daniel to come in and make this place better right away," Venables said. "He’s got a great testimony as well, and a lighter side to him that’s really infectious."

Akinkunmi took an official visit to OU during the week of its season opener against Arkansas State.

It was about a 20-hour journey for the international prospect. He took flights from London to Atlanta to Oklahoma City before driving down to Norman.

But it was worth it for Akinkunmi, who'd never been to a college football game before. He got to participate in OU's Walk of Champions before watching from the sideline as the team earned a 73-0 win.

"Oklahoma put on a show for me," Akinkunmi said in a video blog he made for his YouTube channel. "The spirit, the fans, the crowd, the yelling and the shouting. It was absolutely amazing. There's nothing like it.

"That was an amazing experience. One I'm never going to forget."

Akinkunmi will get to make some memories of his own in a Sooners uniform. He committed to OU on Oct. 12, choosing it over offers from programs such as Clemson, Baylor and Miami.

Akinkunmi is a good addition for Venables and the Sooners, who proved their recruiting search knows no borders.

"The door’s always open for a program like Oklahoma," Venables said. "There’s an attachment to Oklahoma of winning, excellence and development and toughness and championships that has been represented.

"And so that’s the memory of everybody from coast to coast. And now across seas, internationally as well."

