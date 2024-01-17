Why Brent Brennan will reportedly keep Noah Fifita, Tetairoa McMillan as Arizona Wildcats

CBS Sports' National College Football writer Dennis Dodd is hearing that Arizona starting QB Noah Fifita and star WR Tetairoa McMillan are staying with the Wildcats.

Dodd added in his report on X (formerly Twitter) that "WR coach Kevin Cummings would be key to that effort." After all, Cummings did play for new Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan at Oregon State from 2011 to 2013. Cummings was a wideout there, and Brennan was his wide receivers coach.

Their relationship did not stop there, as Cummings coached with Brennan at OSU for two seasons right after his college football playing career ended. He was an offensive quality control assistant for the Beavers from 2014-15, and Brennan was still there as wide receivers coach then. The two both went to coach at San Jose State in 2017, where Cummings served as wide receivers coach while Brennan took the reign as the Spartans' head coach.

Cummings took the wide receivers coach opening at Arizona when Jedd Fisch was hired as UA's head coach in 2021, and now Brennan steps in as the head coach in Tucson. Furthermore, Justin Spears -- Arizona beat reporter for The Arizona Daily Star -- reports he's heard that Fifita and McMillan led a players-only meeting. He also sees Cummings as a major piece in finding a way to keep the strong QB-WR tandem in Tucson.

UA saw multiple offensive players enter the transfer portal on Monday in QB Brayden Dorman and RB Jonah Coleman. Dorman was rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports coming out of the 2023 high school class, and Coleman totaled 1,154 scrimmage yards this past season while averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

Damage control can be done, however, if Brennan and Cummings can convince Fifita and McMillan to stay. Fifita completed 72.4% of his passes this past season, and averaged 8.6 yards per pass attempt. In addition, he averaged 9.3 adjusted yards per pass attempt, and posted 25 pass touchdowns to six interceptions in his nine starts (after taking over for an injured Jayden de Laura and keeping the starting job).

If he stays, he'll of course benefit greatly if McMillan remains his top target. McMillan catapulted to the next level in 2023, adjusting seamlessly to Fifita taking over as the Wildcats' starting signal-caller. He caught 90 passes for 1,402 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches.

McMillan was a highly-touted four-star recruit (per 247Sports) out of Servite High School in the 2022 class, ranking as 247Sports' No. 4 wide receiver recruit in the country. His production plus well-known talent would give him a massive market in the transfer portal.

The two were the main fixtures of Arizona's high-flying offense that racked up 34.6 points per game in 2023 (tied for 18th in the country), and 8.64 yards per pass attempt (12th in the country). They were also eighth nationally in pass yards per game (308.3), and sixth nationally with 36 pass touchdowns.

Fifita and McMillan leading the players-only meeting is a positive sign that the two are interested in staying. With many offensive pieces such as de Laura, Dorman and Coleman already hitting the portal, the pressure is on to retain the rest of the offensive talent the Wildcats have.

