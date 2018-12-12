Why Brad Stevens has "no doubt" about Robert Williams' bright future originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

An opportunity appears to be coming for Robert Williams. And Brad Stevens fully expects him to make the most of it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Boston Celtics' rookie big man saw a big uptick in minutes Monday night and could see more action going forward if injuries to Al Horford and Aron Baynes linger.

MORE CELTICS: Horford could miss a few games with knee injury

The man they call "Time Lord" still is a work in progress, of course. But according to Stevens, there's one trait Williams possesses that will benefit him greatly going forward.

"There certainly is a lot of room for growth, and I have no doubt that he'll get there because of his work ethic."



Brad Stevens sees big things in Robert Williams' future 🕒👑 pic.twitter.com/sxtX3GvF8x



— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 12, 2018

"He has been awesome in his work," Stevens said Wednesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub "Zolak & Bertrand," as aired on NBC Sports Boston. "That's the thing that has stood out to me. He has come to work every day."

That's right: The same kid who slept through his introductory conference call and missed a flight to Boston this summer apparently has an insatiable work ethic.

"Even in the summer and fall before guys really arrived, he would watch Baynes come in early and do a workout, and then he would say to (Celtics video assistant) Alex Barlow, who's been working with him, 'Let's come in at that time and do that, too.' "

Story continues

"Those are things that everybody says they're willing to do, but he's been willing to work."

Williams' work appears to be paying off: He tallied seven points, 11 rebounds and three blocks over 26 minutes Monday night while going toe-to-toe with New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis.

We don't want to drive the hype train too fast, but Stevens doesn't seem to mind making lofty predictions for his 6-foot-10 big man.

"I think his best days are ahead," Stevens added. "I think still he's got a lot to work on. But he can do some things physically in the meantime that can be impactful."

"I think there certainly is a lot of room for growth, and I have no doubt that he'll get there because of his work ethic."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.