Why has Boston’s Jaylen Brown been playing so well? Per the man himself, ‘it’s my time’

Star Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has been playing the best basketball of his career since the NBA’s 2024 All-Star break. What’s behind his improved play this season? Per the man himself (via WEEI’s Justin Turpin), “Just natural maturity.”

“One, you get better through experience. You get older, more skilled, more professional,” he added. “More opportunity. I think throughout the years my opportunity has varied, not because of my lack of skill-set, just because a lot of big-time players have come through this organization.”

“So I was just patient, kept getting better, and now it’s my time,” said the Georgia native.

One could take his words out of context to suggest that Brown is taking a shot at some of his past “big-time players” like Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

But it seems more likely — especially knowing Brown’s relationship with both — that the Cal alum is just noting that he was a younger player behind stars who hadn’t yet earned that opportunity.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire