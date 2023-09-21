Why the Boston Celtics should try to trade for Buddy Hield (but probably won’t)

In a late offseason twist few likely saw coming, extension talks between veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield and the Indiana Pacers broke down, leading the latter to work with the former at finding Hield a new ball club to play for next season. The final one of his current contract per recent reporting from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, and one a number of teams around the league are hoping Hield will be playing as part of their roster.

Should the Boston Celtics be one of those teams? Depending on what the Celtics would have to give up should they be able to convince the Pacers to send Hield to Boston, they should at least make a call in our estimation given the offense-first style of play favored by head coach Joe Mazzulla.

But what would a deal even look like for Boston given the many complicating wrinkles that would need to be addressed to make it happen?

"Better spacing and a reliable kickout option in Kristaps Porzingis, that should really go a long way for Boston" – @BobbyKrivitsky on Kristaps Porzingis trade Check out the latest @CelticsLab Podcast!#Celtics 🍀👀🍿 ⚡by @FDSportsbook – Sign up at https://t.co/4VOXUy2IBn pic.twitter.com/jMycdNVroE — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) September 20, 2023

Most likely, it would look like the deal doesn’t get done given the only likely option Boston could send back making sense would be 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon with the Georgia native earning $22.5 million this season to Hield’s $19.2.

Yes, he is disgruntled by reliable accounts, and while he might be disposed to play for Boston next season, there’s a chance that the chemistry of the team might take a hit if Brogdon remains nonplussed, so why would trading him specifically be an issue?

To be blunt, it was Brogdon in Hield’s spot not long ago, with the Pacers sending him to Boston for a pittance as one of his favored destinations.

The Virginia alum is a notoriously mediocre defender, to start with the obvious, but what else could Brogdon do to get better next season? https://t.co/X1T6kBvpfp — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) September 20, 2023

This means it is very, very likely that Indiana has no need to bring Brogdon back, and it’s clear as it can be that the Pacers are not an organization the Virginia alum would want to return to, making a three-team deal requisite in order to find a landing spot for the Celtics guard.

If the Los Angeles Clippers or another ball club looking for a score-first point guard capable of starting or coming off of the bench as needed, that’s not out of the question.

But it also puts the Celtics behind the proverbial eight ball when it comes to crafting an offer.

Celtics floor general Payton Pritchard has been keeping busy this offseason. https://t.co/foXPI4kjCI — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) September 20, 2023

Let’s assume, however, that the stars align in this case, given Boston and Indiana have been solid trade partners in recent seasons, as Brogdon’s presence on the roster attests,

Does the move make sense from a more technical perspective?

Starting from a cap management point of view, absolutely. The deal itself frees up $3.3 million from the Celtics’ payroll in a season they are nearly the same difference under the dreaded second apron and all the punitive measures that are triggered when it is crossed.

“I’m not saying I have to like it, but it’s it be something I’m at a point now that I should understand,” said Daniels. https://t.co/DniWfseczL — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) September 21, 2023

There is also the issue of Hield’s contract being in its final season with Bird rights attached.

Meaning the Celtics will have the ability to offer him more years than any team should it come to that, a major role on a contending team, and will unlikely have to pay him more than they currently are per season given he’ll be heading into his age 31 season.

He will still likely be among the better free agents on the market but should remain a relatively affordable fourth to fifth option given where Boston is in terms of contention.

“It’s a good opportunity for some of us, but he’s definitely going to be missed,” shared Pritchard. https://t.co/fXgq41tccJ — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) September 21, 2023

As for his fit on the court, as one of the league’s most elite, high-volume snipers, he would fit into Mazzulla’s preferred style of play hand-in-glove.

And while his game is less varied than Brogdon’s can be at its best, much of what the Celtics were hoping to get out of the former Cavalier was simply not available given his health in the postseason through no fault of his own.

Another important point of note is the relative dominance of Hield’s durability compared to Brogdon’s — the Pacers guard has never played less than 71 games in a season, a number of games the Celtics floor general has only made it to a single time in his entire career.

Boston has an open roster spot, and it seems Austin Rivers wants it. https://t.co/ConzreyRsJ — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) September 21, 2023

Brogdon is a better guard than he is being cast in some corners by Celtics fans salty about an injury that truthfully has little to do with any of the medical concerns he brought with him.

One does not win a Sixth Man of the Year award by being a bad option, after all. But even if his tendencies to not be on the court have little connected to the last reason he missed time, availability is, well, you know what sort of ability it is.

And the Celtics need a more dynamic offense he did not show as much inclination to develop with Boston’s second unit, meaning the Celtics ought to leap for such an opportunity if it conceivably within reach.

Are these concerns just that — something to monitor moving forward? Or could Boston be downplaying something more serious? https://t.co/8yJ2QFiQIR — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) September 21, 2023

But as tantalizing as such a swap could be for Boston, it’s probably wiser to resist daydreaming about it too much.

There are a host of ball clubs willing and able to execute simpler two-team deals to make such a move happen, and one of them likely will outbid the Celtics because of this.

But it would be malpractice to not at least put out some feelers to see if there’s a way to make this daydream into something more concrete.

The polarizing state of the Celtics as they head into the upcoming NBA season reflects the moves they made in the offseason, and those moves likely raise Boston’s ceiling at the same time the… https://t.co/HH8mMKTJd4 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) September 21, 2023

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

[lawrence-auto-related count=1 category=590969556]

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire