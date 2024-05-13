Why the Boston Celtics can’t play Al Horford too many minutes

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has been playing veteran big man Al Horford a lot of minutes in the wake of starting Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis’ right soleus strain, and it is getting some fans of the team worried.

Is Mazzulla leaning on Horford too much to fill in for KP? The concern is that the Florida alum might not have legs in future rounds of the postseason, looking back on past series where his tired body couldn’t hit from deep as Boston needed him to. The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast, Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti, linked up with guest Dan Greenberg to talk it over on a recent podcast.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire