Why the Boston Celtics will run away with the East

The Boston Celtics continue to play well, with a weaker schedule this past week but still securing wins against the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, and San Antonio Spurs before dropping a contest on the road to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While the second-place Milwaukee Bucks and third-place Philadelphia 76ers have gaudy records so far this season, they have also fattened up against a softer schedule than the Celtics have been working through. The bottom of the NBA’s Eastern Conference is very weak this year. Boston has not had that luxury, facing a gauntlet of tough Western Conference and Eastern contenders on their way to the league’s best overall record.

The eponymous host of the Volume “Hoops Tonight with Jason Timpf” podcast took a close look at the NBA standings right now, and came away believing that the Celtics should run away with the East.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire