Why the Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Finals series with the Dallas Mavericks should run 6 or 7 games

A lot of fans of the Boston Celtics seem to think that their favorite team’s looming 2024 NBA Finals series with the Dallas Mavericks is going to be a piece of cake, given how the two teams played each other in the NBA’s 2023-24 regular season.

But this is not the Mavs of the regular season Boston will be facing, with their last tilt not so indicative of how this series will go given Dallas had yet to stumble on the style of play and rotations fueling their current success. And this is coming from the Boston media, too, so don’t mistake it as the irrational confidence of an underdog.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast, Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti, linked up with the Athletic’s Jared Weiss to break down why that is; check it out in the clip below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire