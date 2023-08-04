Why Bosa's $50K-per-day holdout fines reportedly are rescindable originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Nick Bosa is due for a massive payday soon, but until then, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year won't take the field with the 49ers this summer.

As San Francisco continues to negotiate a long-term contract extension with Bosa, the defensive star is being slapped with hefty fines for not reporting to 49ers training camp.

But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he might not be. Schefter reported Friday morning, citing sources, that because Bosa still is on a rookie contract, his daily fines of $50,000 can be rescinded by San Francisco once the contract situation gets worked out and Bosa returns to camp.

Nick Bosa's $50,000 per-day fines for missing training camp are rescindable by the 49ers because he still is on his rookie contract, per source.



Zack Martin and Chris Jones are not on rookie contracts and are incurring non-rescindable $50K per-day fines.



So, no rush for Bosa. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023

In contrast to Bosa's situation, the respective training camp holdouts of Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones are different because neither Martin nor Jones are on rookie deals.

This could give Bosa more leverage and time to stay away from the team until he's fully satisfied with the number San Francisco offers.

But the 49ers aren't worried that a deal won't get done, as confidently stated by general manager John Lynch earlier this week.

"I remain confident that we'll come to an agreement, get things taking care of so we have one of our best players, one of the best teammates," Lynch told reporters Monday.

"We miss him and look forward to the day he’s coming back."

Bosa, 25, is scheduled to enter the final year of his original contract after the 49ers picked up his fifth-year option. The "sackarooni" king had a career-best 18.5 sacks last season and is set to become the highest-paid player in 49ers history, as well as the top-paid edge rusher in the NFL.

When that will happen, however, remains in question.

