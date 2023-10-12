Why Bosa calls Gregory ‘perfect' fit for 49ers' defensive line originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Randy Gregory still is settling in the Bay Area after the 49ers traded for him last week.

He practiced for the first time in Santa Clara on Wednesday. It shouldn’t be too long before the 30-year-old veteran is causing havoc in the backfield.

A few days in, how is he fitting in so far with San Francisco?

“Perfect,” edge rusher Nick Bosa said to reporters Wednesday. “I think he just needs to get the scheme down, which will take hopefully a couple days. It’s not too complicated, but just getting the nuances of it down.

“I think he’ll be able to set the edge as good as anybody we have, and we obviously have him here because he can rush.”

Nick Bosa sees Randy Gregory sliding in perfectly with the 49ers' D-line pic.twitter.com/ogyjZb2mAJ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 12, 2023

San Francisco acquired Gregory and a seventh-round draft pick from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He is under contract through the 2026 NFL season, but the 49ers only owe him the league minimum for this year and he has no guaranteed money on his deal after this season.

Gregory spent the first five years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys and signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos in 2021. He notched just three sacks in 10 games for the Broncos before the two parties cut ties in last week's trade.

It didn't go smoothly in Denver, but coach Kyle Shanahan talked with peers who spoke highly of Gregory. He'll provide depth to the 49ers' defensive line that ranks in the bottom half of the league with 13 sacks through five games.

Gregory is onto the next chapter of his career, hoping to contribute to one of two remaining undefeated NFL teams.

Shanahan wouldn't commit to Gregory being ready to play Sunday in Week 6, but there's a good chance he'll be chasing down quarterback Deshaun Watson or P.J. Walker at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

“I’m not coming in with any kind of expectations, other than to win,” Gregory told reporters Wednesday. “I want to make this as easy as possible. I want to come in and do what I do well. I think they know what I do well.”

