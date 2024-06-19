Why Borussia Dortmund are set to miss out on Ian Maatsen

After thriving for Borussia Dortmund since joining the Bundesliga club on loan in January, Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen (22) is now closing in on a move to Aston Villa.

As reported by David Ornstein, Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign the Dutch left-back, who has been offered a six-year contract with the Premier League side.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Aston Villa reach agreement with Chelsea to sign left-back Ian Maatsen. Fee for 22yo Dutch youth int’l just north of now-expired Borussia Dortmund-specific £35m release clause. Personal terms in place on 6yr contract @TheAthleticFC #AVFC #CFC https://t.co/njmDQHF3ZB — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 19, 2024

It’s a blow to Borussia Dortmund, who want to sign Maatsen on a permanent basis. Die Schwarzgelben had a £35m purchase option for the Dutchman, which expired on Monday. And now, according to Florian Plettenberg, Dortmund have 48 hours to submit an offer in excess of what Aston Villa are offering.

As much as Maatsen wants to remain in Dortmund, and the club want to sign him, a total package to sign Maatsen is probably too high for the Champions League finalists.

During his time at Borussia Dortmund, Maatsen played 23 games across all competitions under Edin Terzić, scoring three and creating five.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder