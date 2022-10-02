Why Bobby Turner's 49ers return fills 'huge' presence in locker room

Why RBs coach Turner's return 'huge' for 49ers locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Running backs coach Bobby Turner returned to the 49ers after an extended absence and his presence was felt immediately.

Turner, who stepped away from the 49ers' coaching staff in early March, returned to the team this week ahead of San Francisco's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 at Levi's Stadium. Turner initially had planned on taking a season-long break for health reasons, but now is healthy and re-joined coach Kyle Shanahan's staff.

In speaking with reporters after practice on Saturday, Shanahan discussed Turner's return and the initial promise the 73-year-old coach had made him upon his initial decision to step away.

“It's awesome having Bobby back," Shanahan said. "It's been weird not having him. He told me last year he was very clear, ‘Kyle, I'm not retiring, I'm just taking a year off to get my surgeries, get healthy.’ I’ve been talking to him the last month or so and his wife. He was ready to come back. We saw him in Denver. It's awesome to get him out here. Got here two days ago and it's been great having him around.”

Turner's impact goes beyond just the running backs room. Tight end George Kittle lit up when asked about the coach's return in speaking to reporters on Friday.

"It's wonderful to have him back, he's a presence that everybody in the building respects," Kittle added. "He has a voice that when you hear him, everybody listens and he's got such a different perspective on it than anybody else because he's been doing it for so long.

"The way that he cares for his players and the way he cares for football and the passion he had behind everything he does every single day. It honestly warms your heart every single day no matter what's going on. You're in a better mood every time you see him and it's awesome he just expects greatness from you every single day so you kind of have to show up because you don't really want to disappoint Bobby T."

The 49ers now have a familiar face back in their daily meetings, one that Shanahan and Kittle each believe commands a ton of respect throughout the locker room. Turner also plays an important role in lightening the mood at times.

“Yeah, it was really weird for me," Shanahan explained. "I have little things I always mess with Bobby on. Anytime I have an awkward time in a meeting, I just make a Bobby T joke or call him out on something and we kind of just make everyone laugh and not having him there has been awkward. I always start with every meeting, addressing him, stuff like that. So just things that you get used to that."

"He's a guy that starts our meetings as an offense," Kittle said. "Saturday nights before games he would start our offensive meeting for the night before games. So when you miss that person, it's kind of like agh I definitely miss that voice. I'm not going to say he was the reason we were winning games last year, but he was definitely a huge part, he's definitely attributed to that. It's wonderful to have him back, like I said he's such an awesome presence to have in this building and he does things the right way. So having that is great."

The 49ers have missed Turner both on and off the field and will re-gain an important piece to their locker room as they continue to find their footing throughout the 2022 season.