Why Bobby Ryan may be Steve Yzerman's best signing yet for Detroit Red Wings

Steve Yzerman may have made his best addition yet since taking over as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings in signing forward Bobby Ryan.

Ryan, a former second-overall draft pick, was far from the most coveted player available on the free agent market, but even so, he was picky about where he wanted to try to reboot his career.

A 45-minute conversation with Yzerman was one determining factor, but so was hearing from Dylan Larkin that no one should accuse the Wings of tanking.

In his first interview since agreeing to a one-year, $1 million deal, Ryan shared that his research revealed why Yzerman backed coach Jeff Blashill even as the Wings endured a season in which they only won 17 games. Ryan reached out to Larkin to make sure he was making the right decision.

“I said listen, are you guys bogged down by the losing?” Ryan said. “Like has it gotten to you in the sense that you’re just accepting it? Because that would have been a big red flag for me. One thing that was told me was, ‘Coach would have been fired if he thought that we all accepted that.’ So you understand this is not a group of guys that want to lose, that is OK with it. And they’re not going to lose for long. I hope I can help facilitate them into that next stage.”

In addition to signing Ryan, Yzerman used free agency to plug holes by signing goaltender Thomas Greiss for two years, $7.2 million, defenseman Jon Merrill for one year and defenseman Troy Stecher for two years, $3.4 million.

Ryan described the conversation with Larkin as “one of the biggest conversation I had, where he mentioned, listen, if you can come in and we can be a much more competitive team than we were last year. You’ll help. We’re a year older, we’ve dealt with a little more.' They have a good feeling they’re going to be a much more competitive team. That’s all I needed to hear.”

Yzerman targeted Ryan, 33, as soon he was bought out by the Ottawa Senators in September, and spoke with him in the days leading up to free agency.

“He’s looking for an opportunity to jumpstart his career,” Yzerman said. “For us, we’re looking for scoring help up front, looking for another right shot, looking for help on our power play.

“With Bobby playing in Ottawa, I was able to talk to a lot of people in the area that have worked with him and they spoke very highly of him. We had a chance to talk prior to the signing and I enjoyed our conversation. Bobby was genuinely excited about the role he would play within the team off the ice and on the ice.

“I think it’s a good fit for us. In relative terms it’s only one-year contract, in relatively conservative dollars. We’re really excited. He had options and he thought this was a good spot for him to come and play. We just think it’s a good fit for lot of reasons.”

The conversation with Yzerman left Ryan deeply impressed. He told his wife that it looked like they would be headed to Detroit. Their 4-year-old daughter was all in when she found out there’s free pepperoni pizza for players’ families at games.

“I knew he was thorough, I just didn’t know how much he was digging. To hear that more so that he was interested enough to call around and not just say hey, let’s take a flier on a veteran. He did his research and found out that all the things I would like to hear about myself are true. It means a ton, it really does, that through the ups and downs in my career in recent years that I’ve maintained being a good guy through it all.”

In addition to being a good fit as a mentor, Ryan has the skill set to help an offense that averaged a league-worst 2.00 goals per game last season. A former 30-goal scorer, he tallied 15 goals as recently as 2018-19. He comes in deeply motivated to prove to critics he still belongs in the NHL.

