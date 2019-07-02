Why Bobby Marks predicts Warriors won't make NBA playoffs next season originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

No Kevin Durant. No Andre Iguodala. No Klay Thompson for months. The Warriors are going to look a whole lot different next season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

To ESPN's Front Office Insider Bobby Marks, change isn't good in this instance.

"I'm gonna make a bold prediction here, this group [the Warriors] will not make the playoffs next year," Marks said Tuesday morning on ESPN's "Get Up."

As it stands right now, @BobbyMarks42 doesn't think the Warriors are a playoff team. pic.twitter.com/nlKEKkVVWD — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 2, 2019

Marks specifically was breaking down the Warriors' roster as it's currently constructed. After acquiring All-Star D'Angelo Russell from the Nets in a sign-and-trade and reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $117 million contract with him, Golden State can only add minimum-level players to their roster.

"I'm worried about their depth," Marks, the former Nets general manager, said. "The can only add minimum players. Unless you add players like Avery Bradley who's bought out or Kyle Korver, who could potentially be bought out, you are going to be restricted with your bench here. You're going to be awfully thin here."

The Warriors certainly are in an odd place after making it to five straight NBA Finals. They have a tough hill to climb in the Western Conference and the challenge will only be harder if Kawhi Leonard joins the Lakers or Clippers.

[RELATED: Seven NBA free agents Warriors could pursue]

Story continues

While it won't be easy, you can't count the former champs out quite yet. Joe Lacob, Bob Myers and Co. have shown their willingness to stay competitive, no matter what it takes.

Don't expect that to change anytime soon.