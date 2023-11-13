Why Bobby Charlton’s 1966 football shirt could sell for £100,000

Charlton wore the shirt to bag both goals in a 2-1 win against Portugal in 1966 - Alamy Stock Photo

Would you pay £100,000 for a vintage football shirt? That’s the price that auctioneer Charles Hanson estimates the white, long-sleeved jersey Bobby Charlton wore in England’s World Cup semi-final match in 1966 will go for at his Derbyshire auction house on Tuesday November 14. The official guide price is £50,000-£80,000.

Charlton wore the shirt – which is still spattered with his blood – to bag both goals in a 2-1 win against Portugal. Four days later, England beat West Germany to lift the World Cup.

He donated the iconic shirt to a charity auction in 1968, confirming its authenticity to a close friend and signing it, ‘To Bill, Best Wishes, Bobby Charlton’. It came to Hansons via a West Midlands buyer who, after winning the Littlewoods Pools in the early 1990s, decided to invest his money in football memorabilia.

He bought the shirt for £9,200 – the equivalent of around £20,000 today – at an auction at Christie’s in 2000.

The shirt is still spattered with Charlton's blood - Mark Laban/Hansons Auctioneers

“[The auction is] tinged with sadness,” says Hanson. “This shirt is a tribute to what [Charlton] did in the world of football and in that game.” The family of Charlton, who died on October 21, are not the only ones in mourning. The seller of his shirt died six weeks after Hanson collected the lot from him – he had made the decision to auction his collection. “His house was awash with football memorabilia. In the same sale you’ll see a shirt worn by George Best.”

Is Hanson surprised at how much the shirt is now worth? “We saw the market turn last year with the Diego Maradona shirt selling for £7.1 million,” he says. “The market for medals and shirts has really taken off. We’ve seen a rugby shirt from Wales’s Gareth Edwards make £250,000. We think it’s comparable to a Banksy or a Michelangelo. This is the best of what football money can buy from a vintage name and year. If it could talk, what would it tell us?”

Of course, part of the appeal is the mythology around the beloved Charlton. But there’s been a growing fervour for all things football top-related for a while. On match days at football grounds up and down the country, you will see as many washing-machine-faded pieces from a bygone era as shiny new season strips, and even at friendly five-a-side matches, the competition for the most nostalgia-tinged kit is fierce.

Left: Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' goal in the 1986 World Cup Final. Right: His shirt on sale at Sotheby's auction house in 2022

But you don’t need to be a diehard fan (or a rich one) to join in. Colourful, with loud sponsor badges now drenched in irony (late 1980s Napoli X Mars, we’re looking at you) retro shirts are the perfect streetwear for today’s derivative, nostalgic style tastes.

The fashion world has been cosying up to the humble football kit for some time. In May, Stade Rennais FC wore a strip designed by Balenciaga. Football club designers are getting in on the act, too, creating new kits in a retro style. If Nigeria set the tone in 2018 with their very viral, very mid-1990s-inspired green World Cup strip, Premier League teams are continuing the theme. Arsenal riffed on their own ‘bruised banana’ 1990 away kit for 2019/2020, and Manchester United have mined their treble-winning era of late with polo collars and traditional shield crests.

New season shirts cost around £80. Add a bit of authentic history, however niche, and the price soars. The Manchester City third kit worn by James Milner in the Europa League against Lech Poznan in 2010? Yours for £499.95. Earlier this year, Classic Football Shirts, which sells match-worn and replica retro tops, reported a turnover of £19.4m. Fair game, perhaps.

Naomi Accardi is a football writer, the co-founder of football fashion brand systemerosa, and an expert on the business of the game. “There are [new] platforms like AC Momento that provide a private auction space for exclusive football jerseys,” she says. “Most of these jerseys were the protagonists of legendary games played by legendary players, as well as a type of game that does not exist any more. I think the biggest driver is rarity and exclusivity, in tandem with the economy of nostalgia.”

Pelé celebrates after Brazil's victory against Italy in the 1970 World Cup final - Getty

Rob Armin founded The Soccer Archive and has been buying and selling match-worn and vintage replica football shirts worldwide for the past 15 years. “Match-worn shirts are a savvy investment,” he says. “In the past five years, I have noticed the price skyrocket.”

Like Accardi, he sees particular value in match-worn shirts attached to momentous occasions. “Imagine Teddy Sheringham’s shirt from the European Cup final in 1999 becomes available and you were there. You’d think, ‘Wow – I’ll invest in something that I have an emotional tie to’.”

A shirt that graced Charlton is a different proposition to a shirt worn by Milner, or a replica Holland Euro 88 shirt (one of the most sought-after vintage shirts). But their relative value reflects how much we look to the past in football – especially when times are uncertain, and the beautiful game becomes increasingly corporate. The Charlton shirt does not just represent a piece of clothing, of course; it is a piece of history. It is the ultimate signifier of authenticity and character. “Some football shirts are regarded as artworks even,” says Accardi. “The Design Museum in London had an exhibition about jersey design recently.”

Armin understands that the fashion crowd buying old shirts and driving business isn’t necessarily interested in football. But he’s not concerned. “It’s still a small percentage [of sales]. When the trend passes, they’re still going to be incredibly popular. People are always going to love football shirts.”

Recent cultural moments, like the Netflix Beckham documentary, have also increased demand for shirts related to eras and players in the public eye. If you have a 1998 Manchester United replica shirt with ‘Beckham’ emblazoned on the back, you might want to cash in now.

David Beckham takes a corner during the 1988 Champions League - Getty Images

What about future vintage gems? “Look for cup finals and tournaments. You can pick up match-worn tournament shirts – Euro 2004 for £500-£2,000, for example,” he says. Success drives value. “Anything from Messi or Ronaldo will become vintage collectors’ items. Arsenal shirts from last year sold out. They’ll start fetching really good money. When Leicester won the title, that’s a £100 shirt now.”

For Armin, the Charlton shirt will only increase in value with time. In broader terms, however, perhaps the market only has a finite amount of magic to accrue value from. “The design of the jerseys has changed massively now; it’s more technical and less aesthetic,” says Accardi.

“There are very few players now that have the same star power as the legends of the old days. The battle is always Messi versus Ronaldo, while back in the day you’d have a plethora of players to choose from and reference.”

Younger fans have shorter attention spans, too – they are more fickle, and less loyal to teams. Vintage shirts seem to be here to stay, but maybe the nostalgia won’t last forever.

Top of the tops: five of the most exciting vintage football shirt sales in history

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt

The shirt that Diego Maradona wore to execute his infamous goal against England in the 1986 World Cup sold for £7.2m at Sotheby’s on April 6, 2023. The lot owner? Steve Hodge, whose dodgy back pass set up the controversial goal.

Maradona's shirt on sale at Sotheby's auction house in London - Getty

The oldest shirt

A rare Middlesbrough football top, replete with polka dot cuffs and a button-up collar, sold for £16,000 at auction in March. It dates to 1886-1890 and could be the oldest football shirt in existence.

This Middlesbrough football shirt is believed to be the oldest in existence

Geoff Hurst’s 1966 hat trick shirt

A World Cup-winning shirt is one thing. How about if the wearer also scored a hat trick? Hurst’s shirt from the 1966 final sold at auction in September 2000 for £91,750.

Sir Geoff Hurst's 1966 World Cup Final football shirt on display at Harrod's, London - Alamy

Pelé’s 1970 World Cup final shirt

Pelé is widely considered to be the greatest player ever. Little surprise, then, that the shirt he wore to score in the 1970 World Cup final smashed its £50,000 Christie’s estimate in 2002, selling for £157,750.

The shirt worn by Pelé during the 1970 World Cup Final fetched £157,750 when it was auctioned at Christie's - Getty

Bertie Auld’s shirt collection

Just last month, a collection of European Cup and international football shirts owned by Celtic legend Bertie Auld sold for £100,000 at McTears. Top of the lot? A shirt worn by Josef Vacenovsky of Dukla Prague in the 1967 European Cup semi-final, which went for £14,800.