Why Bob Myers remains unbothered by Kings fans ringing cowbells nearby

Bob Myers doesn't need any more cowbells.

Speaking with 95.7 The Game's "Steiny and Guru" before Game 5 on Thursday, the Warriors' general manager and president of basketball operations shared his thoughts on having a Sacramento Kings fan ring a cowbell just feet from his head in Game 2 at Golden 1 Center.

"I mean, all of these people were texting me," Myers revealed. "I didn't know that, I'm not on social media, I'm a human being so it found me. My buddies or somebody texted it to me, 'You should have done something to that guy.' And I was sitting there, 'He didn't do anything.'

"You're allowed to bring cowbells in, he was cheering for his team, he didn't touch me, he didn't hit me, he didn't swear at me, but I'm kind of like, 'That's what sports is.' "

Myers added that having the fan ring the cowbell during the Kings' Game 2 win was "fine" because he was rooting for his team.

However, Myers believes Game 5 back in Sacramento will be "worse," at least in terms of the crowd's reaction and the noise that will be emanating from the raucous Kings fans. In the end, Myers had no issues with the fan ringing a cowbell in his ear, regardless of how it might have looked on social media.

"I had no problem, I turned around and talked to that guy," Myers continued. "He didn't do anything bad or say anything wrong to me so whatever."

As the Warriors look to quiet down a very loud and excited crowd in Sacramento to take a 3-2 series lead back to San Francisco, Golden State will lean on its playoff experience to silence the fans in attendance.

And this time, Myers will be wary of any fans equipped with cowbells nearby.

