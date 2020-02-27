Why Bob Myers questioned decision to trade Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson

Steve Kerr was hired as head coach of the Warriors in May 2014.

Since then, you have heard countless references to the incredible "culture" within the Golden State organization.

And despite the fact the Dubs have the worst record in the NBA right now, that culture remains strong. The foundation is rock solid.

Oh, you want an example? Glad you asked.

President of basketball operations/general manager Bob Myers provided the following anecdote during a podcast appearance on "The TK Show" with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic:

"The night we traded (Alec) Burks and (Glenn) Robinson -- that was a little bit of a gut-wrenching thing for the people on the team. Those guys were good players and good guys and did everything we asked of them.

"And I had a moment, too. I started questioning. We're really kind of ripping our fabric apart here. And (assistant general manager) Mike Dunleavy -- who played 15 years -- said, 'Here's the other side of that coin: The fact that guys are in tears -- and we've only won 10 games or 12 games and don't want to leave -- says something about what you guys have created.'

"So I'm proud of that part ... it sucks to lose. But what makes it good or bad are the people."

Strong stuff.

Neither Burks or Robinson III wanted to be traded. Even when they found out they were going to a contender in the Philadelphia 76ers, they still were upset.

"To play those consistent minutes a night and perform well ... that's the most disappointing part about coming here is that -- both of us are coming off career years where we're looking at hopefully big numbers after the season," Robinson recently told Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders. "I know I've got a family to feed. So you think about all those things.

"All those things play a role, and then when you come here and your role's not really explained or you don't know what's going on with the trade -- it's not like it was a trade where you come in and immediately have an impact. It's a little different, so ...

"This team is full of wings, full of guys who can play. So really, I don't really understand it. But it's a business, you've got to make it happen and go out and try to do your best every night."

It is a business, and Myers and the front office had an opportunity to acquire three second-round draft picks, so they jumped on it.

But the human element is very real, which caused Myers to second-guess the trade.

