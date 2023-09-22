Why Bob Dylan defeats his biographers

Bob Dylan at the Fox Warfield Theatre, San Francisco, in 1979 - Richard McCaffrey/Getty Images

“People think they know me from my songs,” Bob Dylan once remarked. “You’d have to be a madman to try to figure out the characteristics of the person who wrote all those songs.”

Clinton Heylin is just that sort of madman. The 63-year-old British music journalist has written a dozen previous books on Bob Dylan, including the authoritative, oft-revised and extended 1991 biography, Behind the Shades. Dylan apparently decried Heylin’s well-researched approach as “too personal, too probing”, a remark Heylin proudly describes as “the greatest compliment this biographer ever received.” Indeed, Heylin misses no opportunity to refer to himself (sometimes in the third person) as “the world’s leading authority on Dylan”, while cheerfully acknowledging his subject’s disparaging opinion that such obsessive biographers possess “a poetical lack of self”.

Although he has written about other subjects, Dylan has become Heylin’s life’s work, and The Double Life is his most ambitious attempt to compress his extensive knowledge between covers. Volume one, A Restless, Hungry Feeling, was published last year, covering 1941-1966. It benefited from a narrative focus on Dylan’s early life and well documented creative emergence in 1960s New York, as the young tyro concocted seven world-changing albums before a notorious (and possibly mythical) motorcycle accident in Woodstock.

The second volume, Far Away from Myself: 1966-2021, is almost twice as long, clocking in at 758 densely packed pages, not counting addenda. It engages with 55 years of fallout, creative highs and lows, personal twists and turns, and restlessly-driven art from a singer-songwriter so famous and acclaimed he affects every scene he enters. It covers a period in which Dylan released 33 studio albums and over 20 vast collections of “official bootleg” archive material, published three books, collaborated on several films, painted, sculpted, and performed thousands of live shows on what fans still refer to as The Never Ending Tour (though Dylan himself claims it ended in 1991).

To complicate matters for even the most diligent researcher, in 2016 Dylan sold his personal archive – including notebooks bulging with alternative lyric drafts – to be housed at The Dylan Centre, Tulsa, a 29,000 square foot museum that contains over 100,000 items. Such an abundance of source material has had a perversely deleterious affect on Heylin’s journalistic judgement.

The man, the myth: Bob Dylan in October 1983 - Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Volume Two starts breathlessly, as if the reader had just put down Volume One, tossing us back into 1966 with a bewildering number of unintroduced characters and unexplained references to past and indeed future events. It reads as if it had been written in a blinding rush by someone with his nose pressed so close to the glass that he could no longer see the big picture. Chronologies are implied rather than spelled out, an intimate familiarity with the most obscure corners of Dylan’s career is taken for granted, and if you don’t know what Heylin means when he refers to “the famous ‘Ain’t no head of lettuce’ version” of a particular outtake of the minor curiosity You Ain’t Going Nowhere, then you’re going to struggle to keep up.

What makes this doubly confusing is that Heylin is often pursuing arguments with a perceived version of events to present his own counter-versions, constantly challenging the veracity of stories told by some of Dylan’s closest collaborators, friends, lovers, and (especially) the man himself. Heylin treats Dylan as a deeply unreliable source, dismissing his acclaimed 2004 memoir Chronicles as “a liar’s autobiography”. Critics who acclaimed it are scorned as “a confederacy of dunces”, of which I am a proud member.

Heylin is a jealous and possessive scholar, who never passes up an opportunity to insult another writer or gleefully point out errors in rival works. I am described as “suddenly cloth-eared” in chapter 6.4 (why “suddenly,” I have no idea, given that it is my sole appearance), but only so that Heylin can later use one of my Daily Telegraph headlines for a neat chapter ending.

But then I am in pretty good company, with leading critics variously dismissed as “irredeemably dumb”, “stupid”, “credulous”, “wretched”, “obnoxious”, “fools” and “carpers” who write “arrant nonsense” with “quivering quills”. Many great musicians are treated with similar contempt, with Heylin routinely dismissing the talents of Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell and especially the “bluster and bombast” of Bruce Springsteen, as if affronted by the notion that anyone could aspire to the status of his all-conquering hero. It is hard to trust the judgement of a writer so blinded by admiration that he appears to genuinely think Dylan is a better singer than Rod Stewart or Freddie Mercury.

Not that Dylan himself is given an easy ride. His rampant womanising, heavy drinking, moral double standards and habitual obfuscations are irreverently laid bare. Crucially, his artistic judgement is constantly called into question, as Heylin pours through old notebooks and rehearsal tapes to reconfigure famous verses or reassemble discarded songs, proposing rejected passages and lost takes as “Heylin approved” improvements. Ironically, he delivers such judgements in sentences so convoluted that you wonder whether Heylin himself has ever accepted editorial advice.

There is something particularly onerous about his obsession with searching for clues to Dylan’s personal life in songs of extravagant poetic language and mystical, metaphorical scope. He devotes pages to theorising about which real-life woman might have been the inspiration for a trio of extraordinary early 80s rejects (Caribbean Wind, Angelina and The Groom’s Still Waiting at the Altar), released as an afterthought on the 1985 Biograph box set. “This is pure speculation, of a kind that Dylan very much dislikes,” admits Heylin of his investigative conclusions, then adds: “Which is, frankly, tough luck.”

The faults of this overloaded, eccentric tome are so manifest and manifold that it’s easy to overlook its virtues. But let me be fair to Heylin: I devoured his epic work with considerable pleasure. It’s crammed with interesting stories, casts light on unexpected corners of Dylan’s creativity, and mines fascinating snippets of lost work – even if it’s often easy to understand why Dylan made the choices he did. I’m not convinced that the lusty 1978 blues New Pony would have been improved by including: “You’re scrambling my brain like an egg / You could make a millionaire gets down upon his bended knees and beg.”

Heylin is a prosaic thinker who doesn’t offer particularly illuminating insights into Dylan’s work, but he provides an excess of detail for readers to bring back into their own listening experience. Any notions of The Double Life being a definitive biography evaporate in its manic energy, its unravelling threads, spurious theories, undefined characters, vague contexts and multiple dead ends.

A difficulty with any authoritative account of Dylan’s life is that Dylan positions himself as an artist who “contains multitudes”, positively revelling in notions of self-fictionalisation. In particular, he takes steps to evade being pinned down by obsessive fans, with a result that biographers are reduced to scraping for clues in all the wrong places, like the notorious 1970s Dylanologist AJ Weberman, who dug through his hero’s garbage. Heylin may be the most dedicated and forensic of Dylanologists, yet he’s ultimately defeated by the sheer scope, abundance and genius of Dylan’s work. There are so many versions of Dylan on display here that, in the end, you can only put the book down exhausted – and return to the music.

