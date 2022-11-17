Why Bob Boughner holds 'no grudges' against Sharks for controversial firing

Now in Detroit, Boughner holds 'no grudges' against Sharks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Bob Boughner bears no grudge against the Sharks.

Boughner, who became Sharks head coach in December of 2019, was let go under some controversy in July, mainly because of the timing of it.

The Sharks’ season had ended in April, but Boughner, assistant coaches John Madden and John MacLean, and video coach Dan Darrow had to watch many NHL jobs get claimed until they were officially let go July 1 on the eve of San Jose hiring general manager Mike Grier.

“In our world, in our scope of job, you’d like to have that opportunity to be able to talk to other teams, and it was too late in the game for that,” Boughner told San Jose Hockey Now. “But at the end of the day, I hold no grudges.”

Boughner, however, was able to land a position on Derek Lalonde’s new Detroit Red Wings staff as associate coach. He returns to SAP Center Thursday night, as the 7-5-4 Wings are in town to take on his old team.