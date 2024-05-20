Here’s why Blake Corum could win 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year

Currently, Rams rookie Blake Corum sits as the No. 2 option in the running back room behind Kyren Williams, and for good reason. Williams had a monster year in 2023.

In 11 starts, Williams rushed for 1,144 yards with 12 touchdowns. His 95.5 yards per game lead the league, and he put up career-highs in every statistical category available for a running back.

However, Williams also suffered a bit of an injury bug last year and in his two seasons in the NFL, he has missed 12 games.

Right now, BetMGM currently has Blake Corum’s Offensive Rookie of the Year odds at +5000. That means if you place $100 on Corum and he wins, you profit $5,000.

Now, why could Corum win such an award? Since 2010, the award has been given to seven quarterbacks, four running backs, and three wide receivers. That includes former Rams Sam Bradford and Todd Gurley. Thus, unlike MVP, it’s not a purely QB-driven award.

Out of the six QBs drafted in the first round, five are expected to start. Out of those five QBs, only one plays for a team that has had a winning season in the last two years, which is J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings. McCarthy is an unknown who has yet to be asked to be a true gunslinger.

Yes, Caleb Williams is the odds-on favorite but when there’s hype, there are also expectations and should he fail to exceed them, the award could slip away from him.

Corum is an established runner who rushed for over 3,700 yards in four years at Michigan. He’s a downhill back who doesn’t waste time in the offensive backfield. A true one-cut-and-go back, the Rams’ interior offensive line plays to Corum’s strength.

Sean McVay is known for feeding the hot hand and with Williams’ history, Corum should get his fair share of opportunities. The run opened up the Rams’ offense last season and with an older Matthew Stafford, the team wants to limit his exposure to punishment.

He’s a dark horse but Corum has the ability, the scheme, the teammates and the situation to win Offensive Rookie of the Year as a darkhorse candidate. Don’t be surprised if the Wolverine makes his mark early in Los Angeles.

