Why Billy Beane believes current A's could rival 2001 star-studded team

For the first time in a long time, the A's look good heading into the upcoming season -- great even.

The pitching staff alone for the 2020 season is elite and we haven't even had much of a chance to see rookie arms A.J. Puk and Jesús Luzardo.

How they'll do against the upcoming season's elite remains to be seen, but until then, vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane compares this squad to one from about a couple of decades earlier.

"This best team since I've been here, running the baseball operations, that I've had is the 2001 team," Beane told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "This group here, to me, is the one that could rival that one and I think it's a well-balanced team. It's got youth, it's also balanced with some experience."

That 2001 team, being managed by Art Howe, would go on to finish second in the AL West with a 102-60 record. The A's would lose to the New York Yankees in the ALDS, but had a star-studded roster filled with Johnny Damon, Jason Isringhausen, ‘The Big 3' of Mark Mulder, Barry Zito and Tim Hudson, Miguel Tejada, Eric Chavez, Jason Giambi … you get the point.

Fast forward to now, and the team is overflowing with talent and "star-caliber players," as Beane described.

On arms alone, the Green and Gold find themselves spoiled with the two young guns -- one of which, Luzardo, is a favorite for AL Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Awards -- but also the return of Sean Manaea and a full(ish) season from Frankie Montas who was suspended for 80 games in 2019 for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

In 16 starts last year, Montas boasted a 2.63 ERA with a 1.115 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 96 innings.

Veteran Mike Fiers will return to the mound as well.

For the backend, they have more great questions: One in particular with Chris Bassitt, who has proved to not only be dominant on the field, but could cause damage coming out of the bullpen just as he did last season.

Speaking of bullpen. Two words: Liam Hendriks. The Aussie earned a well-deserved All-Star selection last season when he posted a 1.80 ERA and 0.965 WHIP.

The infield is perfectly safe behind them with Marcus Semien coming off a sensational season and Matt Chapman covering all of the foul territory on the left side at the hot corner. In between him and Chavez, there were many others that were able to take over at the position, but Chappy has made a name for himself as arguably the best defensive third baseman in the entire league that possesses the names of Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman and Eugenio Suarez.

Two consecutive Gold and Platinum Gloves with an accumulated .257/.341/.500 career line across three seasons -- and Chapman is just getting started.

Across the diamond lives Matt Olson who also earned two back-to-back Gold Gloves.

The MLB shortened season ended Olson's chances of possibly becoming just the fifth player to hit 50 home runs and earn a Gold Glove.

MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan said back in February it could have happened. This was obviously before the world sport stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, but could have made for something fun to chase. Don't get your hopes up, but it's technically still possible to have such a feat in 60 games.

The list goes on and on for the talents of the 2020 team, just as 2001 had. Make sure you keep an eye on Mark Canha -- he's about to have a breakthrough season in the outfield.

Heading into the season, A's manager Bob Melvin told NBC Sports California this squad is the most he's been excited about since his arrival in 2011.

Pay attention to this current Oakland team. If not, they'll surely give you a reason to.

Why Billy Beane believes current A's could rival 2001 star-studded team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area