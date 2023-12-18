Why the Bills are the team no one in the AFC wants to see | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to Buffalo’s 31-10 trouncing of Dallas and discuss the Bills balanced attack and playoff outlook. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

FRANK SCWAB: The Bills need to be balanced, balanced, and it can't all be on Josh Allen's shoulders. I can't remember a game in the Josh Allen era, really, off the top of my head where he was such a non-factor. He had the great line afterwards. He's like, I was a kid in-- in- you know, the chemistry class who didn't do any work on the project but still got an A anyway.

And it's so true. And he had to feel so like a weight was lifted off of him, that this was the James Cook game. This wasn't Josh Allen shaking off 28 defenders and trying to hit Stefon Diggs downfield. This was a team effort and it showed a lot of dimension the Bills didn't have before. That's what makes me excited about them.

The Bills to me were the team that either they're going to miss the playoffs or make the Super Bowl. And I can't sit here and tell you right now that the Bills aren't making the Super Bowl because I think they're in the playoffs after this win. I think that this is the win that pushes them into the field, maybe as a seventh seed, but who-- who in the AFC, except from the Ravens, who we've talked about a lot, do you think the Bills cannot beat?

I mean, this team should have beat the Eagles in Philly, did beat the Chiefs in Kansas City, and then destroyed the Cowboys this week. Those are three elite teams that they just dominated. I'm all in on this Bills team again. I think that they're alive and very much alive when it comes to even possibly making a Super Bowl run.

JASON FITZ: I mean, right now, I feel like the Bills are going to win their division. And the path to that is pretty clear.

FRANK SCWAB: All clear, yeah.

JASON FITZ: They're two games back of the Dolphins. But I will remind everybody, as usual, the Dolphins beat bad teams and struggle against good teams. We know that. Look at the remainder of their schedule.

They got the Cowboys. They got the Ravens. And then they end with the Bills. If they drop either of those two games while the Bills are going out, taking care of easier teams, I think that's a possibility. We're going to walk into this week 18 match-up and it's a winner take all match-up in Miami--

FRANK SCWAB: That's our flex--

-- for the division.

FRANK SCWAB: That's a flex game on Sunday night. We're going to be watching the Bills and Dolphins play for the AFC East. You could very well be right there.

JASON FITZ: Now we understand why Ken Dorsey is no longer the coordinator. I just think that sometimes you have to mix things up and you have to do what's working, even if that seems boring and monotonous. And that's what they were doing throughout the course of this game. Like, they didn't try to get cute.

Everybody knew what was coming. They just executed it. And the Cowboys had no answer.

FRANK SCWAB: They are so battle tested. And I think they're going to get to the playoffs and feel really, really confident that, hey, we saved our season. We're here. We don't take a back seat to anybody. They-- bring on the Ravens. We don't care. We're going to play them. I really like what I saw out of the Bills today.