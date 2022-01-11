Why Bills QB Josh Allen did lap around end stadium post-Jets win (video)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen spent a little extra time on the field on Sunday following his team’s 27-10 win over the New York Jets.

Allen decided to do a lap around the entire lower bowl at Highmark Stadium. He was high-fiving and waving to fans.

When asked why he did so, Allen got a bit sentimental. The quarterback knew the scenario: Buffalo had not won the AFC East in front of their own fan base at home since 1995. That happened against the Jets.

Plus, there were simply people physically in those stands to consider.

“Especially given last year with not too many people in the stands and really only for the playoffs, to do that and to feel the energy from the crowd, I know that this hasn’t been done here in a long time. So to go out there and do that and just get to experience that with them, that’s something I’ll remember for awhile,” Allen said via video conference.

Allen certainly knows how to read a room well. Appreciating the crowd and something they appreciate always a long ways.

And speaking of Allen’s lap, check out part of it below:

After the game yesterday, Josh Allen did just about a full lap of the stadium with a high five for tons of #Billsmafia. Side note: Josh Allen is very fast. Especially when you're carrying a camera. pic.twitter.com/EnyYCsYrW4 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 10, 2022

