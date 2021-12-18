Why Bill Simmons bet on 49ers to represent NFC in Super Bowl 56

Simmons explains why he bet on 49ers Super Bowl appearance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are on track to be playing important January football as one of the NFC's seven playoff teams.

Currently the No. 6 seed in the conference, San Francisco is in a good position to claim one of the three wild card spots.

On Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Week 15, the 49ers will host the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) who also are vying for a wild card spot. Despite the losing record, this Falcons matchup will not be a walk in the park for San Francisco and will play a big role in shaping the NFC playoff picture.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons is all in on the 49ers. The NFL analyst explained why he placed a Super Bowl bet on San Francisco on the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast.

"I was just really impressed with the blue-chippers on that team," Simmons said. "Their best guys now -- except for [RB Elijah Mitchell] all seem healthy or mostly healthy. [Deebo] Samuel, [Nick] Bosa, [George] Kittle.

"Then you have [Brandon] Aiyuk who has started to come around a little bit. Jimmy [Garoppolo] looks better. Jimmy's still going to throw his one terrible pass."

There are a few elite teams in the NFC, but each and every one of them is certainly beatable on any given Sunday. Simmons believes the 49ers stack up well against teams such as the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers.

"I will say this, I bet on them (49ers) to make the Super Bowl today at 17-1 (odds)," Simmons added. "Just good odds. If we're going to say that the Cardinals aren't in full position anymore and we have Tampa who had Richard Sherman playing safety on Sunday. And then Green Bay who ... I don't know, I like Green Bay but can they be beaten in a playoff game? Sure.

"Then I watch that San Francisco team in the right matchup where they can run the ball and Kittle if he can just stay healthy for two more months. Then what Bosa was doing last week was out of control. If they can block, rush the passer and have multiple playmakers, it's like what more am I looking for in January?"

Story continues

The 49ers have shown flashes of their elite, 2019-level play but so far have been rather inconsistent this season. As Simmons said, a healthy 49ers team consisting of Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Nick Bosa and Trent Williams serves as an elite foundation for which coach Kyle Shanahan's team can rely upon.

If the 49ers are to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 56, they'll need to close out the season with plenty of momentum and that begins with a win over the Falcons in Week 15.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast