Why Bill Belichick's Patriots might have big edge over Rams on short week

Playing an NFL game on a short week is never easy, but the Patriots have one gigantic ace up their sleeve heading into Thursday night's game against the Rams: Bill Belichick.

Sure, having the GOAT on the sidelines is an advantage against any coach (just look at last week's coaching matchup against the Chargers' Anthony Lynn), but the edge is even more pronounced on a short week where teams have less time to break down film and implement game plans.

Belichick's teams have exploited that advantage in a huge way, winning nine straight games on three days rest over the last 12 years, as NFL Network's Mike Giardi shared Thursday on social media.

The #Patriots have won their last 9 games played on 3 days rest (all Thursday games following Sunday game); NFL’s longest active win streak on 3 days rest. @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL pic.twitter.com/SVWuB63lEZ — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 10, 2020

It's one thing to win nine straight games on three days rest; it's another to outscore opponents over that stretch by almost 17 points per game with a turnover edge of almost two per game.

Here are the Patriots' wins during the streak:

Oct. 10, 2019: Patriots 35, Giants 14

Oct. 4, 2018: Patriots 38, Colts 24

Oct. 5, 2017: Patriots 19, Buccaneers 14

Sept. 22, 2016: Patriots 27, Texans 0

Oct. 29, 2015: Patriots 36, Dolphins 7

Oct. 16, 2014: Patriots 27, Jets 25

Sept. 12, 2013: Patriots 13, Jets 10

Nov. 22, 2012: Patriots 49, Jets 19

Nov. 25, 2010: Patriots 45, Lions 24

The streak includes the infamous "Butt Fumble" game in 2012 and a pair of Thanksgiving contests, but there's one other ingredient that almost all of the wins include: Tom Brady. However, the Patriots were able to shut out the Texans on a short week in 2016 with Jacoby Brissett under center during Brady's suspension.

Overall, Belichick has a 14-3 record on Thursdays, 13-3 with the Patriots -- though that record includes four season-opening games following Super Bowl victories the prior season.

The Patriots enter Thursday night's game against the 8-4 Rams as 4-point underdogs, but if they're able to win their second game at SoFi Stadium in five days, they'll fly home to Foxboro above .500 for the first time since September.