It's no secret that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn't a man of many words.

When it comes to his press conferences, answers don't tend to extend longer than a sentence or two.

But when the six-time Super Bowl champion coach was asked about the Raiders playing their final game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, the famously tight-lipped coach opined on the soon-to-be-former home of the Silver and Black.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Pretty intense fans. It's like Halloween every Sunday there," Belichick said to reporters Friday. "So, yeah. I mean, it's a great environment.

"When I was with the Broncos, of course we played out there, so that was – especially at that time in '78, if I get that right – I'm pretty sure the Broncos won the division that year. We were right there with the Raiders. It was the Raiders-Broncos. It was a very intense rivalry, so there was a lot of – there was the game, and then there was all the other aspects of the game.

"But, yeah, the Oakland crowd was a lot more intense than the L.A. crowd, and we'll miss it. We'll miss it."

One thing the legendary coach won't miss is the iconic Black Hole.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Davis discusses end of Raiders' Oakland era]

"I think we kind of warmed up down there, so it's not really where you want to be as a visiting coach," Belichick said. "Tell the players not to stand too close to them in case they throw something and miss."

The Raiders will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their finale in front of the Oakland crowd on Sunday, as the team will officially move its operations to Las Vegas before the 2020 season.

Why Bill Belichick will miss Oakland Coliseum after Raiders' finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area