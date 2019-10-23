Why Bill Belichick gave up a 2nd round pick for Mohamed Sanu

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson discuss Tuesday's trade which sent former Atlanta Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots for a 2nd round draft pick. Charles has some inside information about why Bill Belichick and the Patriots gave up such a considerably high draft pick for the multifaceted veteran receiver.

