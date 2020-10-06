Why Bill Belichick didn't challenge blown call in Patriots-Chiefs

Why Belichick didn't challenge blown call in Pats-Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A blown call by the officials in the second quarter of Monday night's Patriots-Chiefs matchup had fans yelling at the television for a challenge flag, and it's easy to understand why.

The Pats defense appeared to force a Patrick Mahomes turnover, only for the refs to blow a quick whistle and rule the play a sack. While the Chiefs' drive ended with a punt, it cost New England valuable field position and momentum.

Watch below:

So why didn't Belichick challenge the play? Well, he simply couldn't.

Since the refs called forward progress, the play cannot be reviewed. Belichick gave his explanation to reporters after the game, as did referee Tony Corrente.

Belichick says he didn't throw a challenge flag on the Mahomes interception/sack in the 2nd quarter because that's not a call that can be reviewed.



Belichick: "You can't challenge that." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 6, 2020

Pool report with referee Tony Corrente, which is distributed to all reporters.



Bill Belichick could not challenge the sack call on Patrick Mahomes. Corrente said he felt Mahomes was being “controlled quite a bit” prior to going to the ground. pic.twitter.com/tBnzmWhYYC — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 6, 2020

It won't ease fans' frustrations over the questionable call, but it's at least an explanation for why Belichick didn't try to overturn it.

The Patriots kept it close for most of Monday night's game, but the Chiefs ultimately pulled away thanks to a few crucial New England mistakes and earned the 26-10 win.