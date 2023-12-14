Why would Bill Belichick go along with an effort by the Patriots to trade him?

If, as it appears, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Patriots coach Bill Belichick are careening toward a divorce after 24 years together, what will it look like?

Many believe that Kraft is hoping to land the plane in a way that allows him to secure compensation from whoever employs Belichick next, while also allowing the two sides to separate in an elegant way. It's an admirable goal. But there's only one issue with that.

Why would Belichick go along with it?

He has no reason to. He gains nothing. He's under contract for another year, at a number undoubtedly north of $20 million. If he sticks around and coaches the team, he'll earn the money and, after the 2024 season ends, become a free agent.

If he digs in his heels, like Costanza at Play Now, Belichick either gets all the money followed by a one-way ticket to free agency or he gets his ticket to free agency now, if he's fired. In contrast, if he goes along with a plan that positions the Patriots for compensation, Belichick gains nothing.

He actually loses something under that scenario. Whatever his next team gives up by way of compensation to his old team will make it harder for his new team.

Given the reporting from Monday that Kraft decided to make a change after the Patriots lost to the Colts in Germany, Belichick has even more reason to not play along. Someone blabbed, intentionally or accidentally, while Belichick still had work to do. It won't do anything to get Belichick to do something he's not required to do.

And he's not required to go along with a mutual parting that reserves for the Patriots the right to get something from his next team.

In a year featuring a scarcity of victories for Belichick, this could be his easiest one yet. To secure it, do the one thing that every human being on the planet is capable of doing.

Not one damn thing.