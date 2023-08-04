Why Bergin Kysar hoping he isn't Edmond Santa Fe player committing to OU football

Bergin Kysar showed OU’s football coaches how his game had changed.

The Edmond Santa Fe senior defensive end attended a camp in Norman this year, and that marked a turning point in his relationship with the Sooner staff.

“That really caught their eye, and they started to pick things up,” Kysar said. “They noticed I had really improved from last year.”

This led to good news for Kysar, who committed to the Sooners on Wednesday. Previously, Kysar had not announced an OU offer, but his situation changed this week.

Kysar said he learned his college expenses at OU would be covered. Ranked No. 11 in The Oklahoman’s Super 30 series of top senior recruits, he chose the Sooners over programs such as Oklahoma State, Tulsa and several service academies that extended offers.

Edmond Santa Fe senior defensive end Bergin Kysar chose OU over OSU, Tulsa and several service academies.

“NIL was part of the decision process,” Kysar said via text message. “It definitely does impact the PWO (preferred-walk on) option.”

Name, image and likeness (NIL) contracts are undoubtedly changing the face of college recruiting. If a player is pursued as a preferred walk-on, this means a team actively recruits them without offering a full football scholarship. However, walk-ons are permitted to engage in NIL deals, opening up alternative opportunities for financial support.

Kysar won’t be the only defensive end from Edmond Santa Fe on OU’s roster. Trace Ford announced his transfer from OSU to OU in December.

The Sooners are also making a recruiting push for Edmond Santa Fe offensive lineman Josh Aisosa – a senior teammate of Kysar – and several other top in-state prospects have OU offers.

“I want the best thing for them and the best thing for everyone,” Kysar said. “Whatever they decide is completely up to them. Obviously, if I’m committed somewhere, I’m gonna want them to hop on board. I got a few buddies here and there that we always talk about playing together if it’s possible, so that would be pretty cool.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football recruit Bergin Kysar explains PWO commitment to Sooners