Why being perfect at home will mean more next year for Ole Miss, College Football Playoff

OXFORD ― Ole Miss football secured an unbeaten home season on Saturday with a 35-3 blowout of Louisiana-Monroe, the second time in the last three seasons it has achieved that feat under coach Lane Kiffin.

If you're an Ole Miss fan, seven days removed from watching Georgia stomp all over the Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes, it might be easy to shrug that off. It's a nice nugget, but what does it really mean as Ole Miss searches for a path into college football's upper tier?

Not much in 2023. To get into the four-team playoff, you've got to beat the best of the best away from home. The Rebels (9-2) failed to stay within single digits in road trips to Georgia and Alabama this season.

But, when the College Football Playoff transitions into a 12-team format next season, home dominance will be enough to earn Ole Miss a seat at the table.

From 2014 ‒ the CFP's first season ‒ through 2022, 20 SEC teams have finished a season unbeaten at home. Nineteen of them have placed in the top 10 of the CFP rankings heading into the postseason.

In other words: If the Rebels go unbeaten at home again in the future, they're likely to be part of the playoff fun.

"Glad our guys finished the season undefeated at home," Kiffin said. "Really neat. A lot of special moments throughout the year here. Glad that we finished off with a win, that's the bottom line to get done."

The announced attendance of 60,752 fans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for Saturday's game against the Warhawks (2-9) greatly overshot the number of occupied seats. With Thanksgiving break underway for the students and a bad Sun Belt Conference team the opposition, it was the weakest crowd of the season by some distance.

In general, though, Ole Miss fans have played their part. The Rebels secured a memorable victory against LSU in front of 66,703 fans on Sept. 30 ‒ the largest crowd in The Vaught's history.

Ole Miss approached that total again a week later against an Arkansas team with a losing record, packing 65,748 fans into The Vaught.

“I think that we’ve had some tremendous crowds this year and energy that has impacted some of the games with some false starts, that was really great to see," Kiffin said this week. "I’m very honest and realistic about things, and I can’t say that was always the case during this run a year-and-a-half to two years ago. It doesn’t matter what it used to be, it matters what it is now, so hopefully we keep that up."

The Rebels' path to perfection at home in 2024 has one big roadblock. Those same Georgia Bulldogs, who thrashed Ole Miss 52-17 last week and have won the last two national championships, make the trip to Oxford with the SEC trashing its divisional format. New conference member Oklahoma will make the trip, too, as will Furman, Middle Tennessee, Georgia Southern, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

The Rebels won't sleepwalk their way to repeating the feat. But if they can, opportunity abounds.

"Coach Kiffin brought an energy to Oxford that is epic," Rebels safety Trey Washingon said. "You can see it in the stadium. I think we just feed off the energy."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

