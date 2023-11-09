Why being different gives Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss football a better chance to beat Georgia

OXFORD — Tre Harris had not yet played a snap with Ole Miss football, and the list of changes for the Louisiana Tech transfer wide receiver stretched for miles.

He was adapting to new coaches with different demands, a new quarterback with different preferences and a new program with different expectations. But Harris said the most significant challenge associated with his transition to play for the Rebels had little to do with the actual act of playing football.

"I don't think it's anything on the field-wise," Harris said in August. "I think it's more of taking a leadership role. That was probably the biggest challenge for me because, you know, it can be a little difficult coming to a new school and trying to be a leader instantly."

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and wide receivers coach Derrick Nix explicitly demanded as much from Harris, he said. It's unconventional, breaking from the natural, slow-burning cycle of leadership curation that college football has abided by for decades.

But the unconventional has become the normal for the Rebels since Kiffin took over the program before the 2020 season. Kiffin's willingness to be different – and do so with conviction – ranks among the greatest assets belonging to the Ole Miss program.

"Talent wins a lot of games," Kiffin said this week. "You've gotta find a way to neutralize it at times."

That, as the No. 9 Rebels (9-0, 6-0 SEC) prepare for a trip to No. 2 Georgia (8-1, 5-1) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN), is the remit. Georgia has signed 16 five-star prospects according to the 247Sports Composite rankings since the 2020 class. Ole Miss has signed one.

Kiffin has made 41 additions in the transfer portal over the last two cycles, according to 247Sports data – often citing his displeasure with college football's chaotic system despite pouncing on the opportunity it provides. Georgia coach Kirby Smart has made five. Under Smart, the Bulldogs have remained talented enough to keep their roster-building methods traditional.

"I'm really big on getting the core of your team from high school and developing them the right way," Smart told SiriusXM in April.

"The question from recruits now is: 'How many are you going to take? Will you take guys out of the portal at my position?' " Smart continued. "When elite high school talent asks you that, and you can say, 'Well, we didn't take any.' It allows them to say, 'Well, I will have a chance to come here and play and develop. They're not going to just pull people from over top of me.' "

Specifically on defense ‒ where the Bulldogs have paced the SEC on their way to back-to-back national championships ‒ Smart's approach has curated elite depth. The players on the Georgia two-deep averaged a 4.19-star rating from the 247Sports Composite as recruits.

To beat that juggernaut, the Rebels will once again lean on the unconventional.

"I think we run a pretty unique offense," Kiffin said this week. "... When that works, and you get it going, that neutralizes the super-elite defensive talent.

"That's done on purpose. We came here knowing that there are gonna be games that you're going to play the best players in college football on the same roster. Especially in this conference on defense, those games are going to happen. So, you better be prepared. You better have something creative and be very creative – even within that week's game plan – or it doesn't work."

Kiffin acknowledged that his methods don't always achieve the desired outcome, pointing toward an offensive dry spell the Rebels endured in their 38-point showing last week against a Texas A&M defense similarly laden with top-tier athleticism. Coming into this season, Kiffin had managed a 1-19 career record against Power Five opposition that went on to win at least nine games.

But trying to beat Georgia by being a better Georgia, at least at this stage of the Rebels' program development under Kiffin, feels like challenging a cheetah to a race.

TOPPMEYER: I'm nearly ready to change my mind on Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin. Just beat Georgia | Toppmeyer

Leaning on transfer portal finds like Harris − arguably college football's most efficient receiver this season – and a willingness to shift the paradigm, the Rebels will be out to prove that creativity is currency.

"There's definitely that little chip on my shoulder," Harris said. "I didn't have a lot of stars, nothing like that coming out of high school. Going into the game every week, I'm always trying to prove myself."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss-Georgia football: Lane Kiffin has this edge over Kirby Smart