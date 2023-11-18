Why QB Beau Pribula and his 'super powers' are best for Penn State football now | Bodani

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — He walked out of Beaver Stadium alone in the late-afternoon sun after what may be the most important football performance of his life.

Penn State football quarterback Beau Pribula quietly munched on chicken fingers and French fries as he met his is family and allowed the importance of what he had just accomplished sink in.

Pribula had steadied, then uplifted, one of the most promising and yet dysfunctional offenses in the country. He had buoyed the Nittany Lions on their way to a resuscitating 27-6 Senior Day in Beaver Stadium over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

He smoothed out a day when Penn State didn't just improve to 9-2 and increase its New Year's Six bowl chances, but brought head coach James Franklin to locker room tears of appreciation a week after being booed off the field.

Everything felt a little better after beating Rutgers (including another suffocating effort from its defense), and Pribula was a prime igniter.

And more.

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Beau Pribula (9) carries the ball against Rutgers

He was everything he had been advertised as but rarely seen, at least in any meaningful football moments.

The redshirt freshman quarterback from Central York rushed for 71 yards on eight attempts. He ran for a touchdown. He led three scoring drives.

He was the unexpected point man for a Penn State offense that finally was allowed to own an identity.

Cut to the chase: How do you temporarily fix a broken operation? Unfortunately, in this case, it's to remove 5-star recruit and NFL prospect QB Drew Allar.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar throws a checkdown pass to running back Kaytron Allen during an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

It's not the way it should be, of course. Allar has accounted for himself in the best ways possible as a first-year starter for a team with College Football Playoff expectations. He developed into a team leader, protected the football (21 touchdown passes, 1 interception), completed 61 percent of his passes. Allar even started running the ball well enough because that's what his team desperately needed.

But Penn State's offense cannot operate to its best with Allar now. Because its receiver play is so lackluster, maybe its most unfulfilling in 20 years. He just doesn't own the proper weaponry to be his best self.

This offense hasn't looked anywhere close to what it should, considering his potential and ability, from season's beginning to end. Penn State got by most times only because it significantly out-talented its opposition and wore it down. Because its all-star defense could win the day, as well.

But the offense failed miserably in its biggest tests with no functional passing game — and nothing to save it, so to speak.

So when Allar left the middle of the Rutgers game with an undisclosed injury, one Franklin said he doesn't believe is significant, suddenly everything shifted.

Pribula entered, ahead only 10-6. A skilled runner, he suddenly made an opposing defense, and a very good at that, vulnerable.

He made Penn State's offense better. He accentuated its strengths, which is running the football behind a reliable offensive line. He complimented what may be the Lions' most talented position group — running backs Kaytron Allen, Nick Singleton and Trey Potts.

He gave Penn State an extra talented body to do what it does best for the remainder of this season.

He helped the Lions run for an impressive 234 yards against the No. 13 defense in the nation, the one allowing only 294.5 total yards per game.

He's good enough at what he does that it doesn't matter, at this point, that he's not much of a threat to even try throwing. He completed his only pass against Rutgers for 9 yards, has completed only 8 for 18 on the season.

"I think you've seen it all year long," Franklin said after the game, "when Beau comes in the game, (defenses) have to respect the (quarterback) run. It changes how you call the game defensively, there's no doubt about that."

The tailbacks ran better in the second half, in part, because Rutgers had to worry about Pribula running, as well. Singleton, for example, began looking more like his true freshman self and averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

Pribula's first play after Allar's injury: He ripped off the right side on a keeper for 39 yards.

What it's like to defend him? Penn State defensive tackle Dvon Ellies smiled when asked.

"That boy has feets. ... His run-pass threat, just having to stop both ends of that, is really hard to do when you're trying to scheme it up as a defense. Having to worry about an extra runner is extremely difficult.

"It's definitely one of his super powers."

Which means that, desired or not, this unbalanced Penn State offense is its best self with Pribula leading the final two games. Or at least sharing the duties more evenly when Allar is able to go again − whether Friday night against Michigan State or in a bowl game.

Honestly, it's a facet that should have been tried against Ohio State and Michigan.

Now, Franklin and his staff may not have a choice.

And it doesn't really matter what that means down the road for a new offensive coordinator and Allar's future and how this team may look stunningly repetitive like Michigan did last week (running on 30-plus-straight plays).

Because the passing game can only be fixed for next season.

Operating the best way you can to finish this one, for now, matter most.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football vs. Rutgers: QB Beau Pribula over Drew Allar