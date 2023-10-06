Why beating Texas this year is so important to Oklahoma and coach Brent Venables

If Brent Venables is to follow the blueprint of Bennie Owen, Bud Wilkinson, Barry Switzer, Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley — the five winningest coaches in Oklahoma football history — Venables and Sooners have to beat Texas on Saturday.

With a loss, Venables would slide to 0-2 against the Longhorns — a start Owen, Wilkinson, Switzer, Stoops and Riley all managed to avoid. Together, those five went 42-29-2 against Texas. Riley (5-1) had the best winning percentage against Texas, followed by Stoops (11-7), Switzer (9-5-2), Wilkinson (9-8) and Owen (8-8).

History, of course, will be the last thing on Venables’ mind as No. 12 Oklahoma faces No. 4 Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Too much of the present is at stake for the Sooners: an undefeated season, Big 12 championship aspirations and College Football Playoff hopes included.

Also at stake is Oklahoma’s status under Venables. There would be no stronger signal that the Sooners are SEC-ready than if they beat the Longhorns, a future SEC foe which earlier this season won at Alabama — the kings of the Southeastern Conference.

The 119th edition of the Red River Rivalry will be the 19th game of Venables’ head coaching tenure. And there’s no question it’s the biggest.

Venables is 11-7 in his two seasons as Oklahoma’s coach, and to date his signature win is a Bedlam victory last season against an Oklahoma State team that finished 7-6.

Just as Ohio State coaches are judged by what they do against Michigan, the same is true of Oklahoma coaches against Texas. At least in part.

“At Oklahoma, it isn’t OK just to beat Texas and not win the rest of them,” Stoops said in an Oklahoma-produced interview with Venables and Switzer. “So I found it hard. Why would I do something better this week than I did every week? Because at OU you’re expected to win every game.”

Good point by Stoops. Maybe the coaches prepare for Texas just as they do for Iowa State, but that doesn’t mean the results carry equal weight.

“It’s probably the first week of the season when you actually want to talk about this week’s opponent, right?” Venables quipped to the media in his Tuesday press conference.

Well, yes, considering Oklahoma’s first five opponents were Arkansas State, SMU, Tulsa, Cincinnati and Iowa State.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, a Heisman contender, is surrounded by weapons.

Jonathon Brooks leads the Big 12 with 119 rushing yards per game, and Texas has three of the league’s top-12 receivers by yardage in Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Ja’Tavion Sanders. OU also has three of the top-12 receivers in Andrel Anthony, Jalil Farooq and Nic Anderson, catching passes from Dillon Gabriel — the most accurate quarterback in the league (75% completion rate).

Defensively, Oklahoma (4.61) and Texas (4.71) are allowing the fewest yards per play among Big 12 teams.

Rather than making several players available for interviews after practice Monday and Tuesday per usual, Oklahoma changed things up this week by only making four players, including Gabriel, available Monday with none talking Tuesday.

“A lot of times on Mondays or Tuesdays, when you talk to the guys, it’s still about last week,” Venables said to the media. “It’s never about this opponent.”

Venables knows that changes this week and wanted to avoid giving the fighting Bevos any bulletin board material.

“I still like y’all, respect y’all, but it’s like, ‘Let me see if we can get him to say something,’” Venables said.

Venables went on to say of Oklahoma-Texas, “it’s not different for us in a lot of ways. Most ways it’s not, but I do think in the media it’s a bigger deal.”

Not to steal from the slogan of their future conference, but if you think Oklahoma-Texas doesn’t mean more to players and coaches — as it does to fans — think again.

As far as regular-season games go, it means the most.

History shows that to win big at Oklahoma, coaches have to beat Texas more times than not.

Look no further than Lincoln Riley and the Killer Bs of Bennie, Bud, Barry and Bob.

We’ll see if Brent can join them.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma, Brent Venables need Texas win ahead of SEC move